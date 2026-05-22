Recent Release, "Whalen's Switch," from Hawes & Jenkins Author I.H. Millsap, Follows Three Men Answering a Federal Judge's Desperate Prayer for Faithful Lawmen
Rogers, AR, May 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- I.H. Millsap has completed a new book, "Whalen's Switch," that transports readers to the turbulent frontier of the Indian Nations. Judge Isaac Parker faces an overwhelming challenge: bringing order to a vast territory larger than the original thirteen colonies, where outlaws run rampant and violence claims victims indiscriminately. In his desperation, Parker kneels in prayer, asking the Almighty to send him men of unshakeable character—men devoted to God, the law, and justice, with the skills to back their convictions. Three remarkable individuals heed this call: Pleaman Harman, a decorated major from J.E.B. Stuart's cavalry; J.B. Beaman, an experienced deputy sheriff from Lansing, Michigan; and Moses Washington, a formerly enslaved man whose freedom has forged an indomitable spirit.
Drawing from his eight decades of life in Northwest Arkansas, Millsap brings authentic frontier sensibility to his narrative. His deep roots in the region and keen observations of its character inform every page, lending credibility and warmth to his storytelling. The author's journey—from his high school years through sixty-one years of marriage and a flourishing family spanning three generations—has shaped his understanding of loyalty, perseverance, and faith that resonates throughout the novel.
"Whalen's Switch" explores profound themes of redemption, duty, and the triumph of justice against overwhelming odds. As these three lawmen ride into danger together, readers will discover how men from vastly different backgrounds forge an unbreakable bond in pursuit of a noble cause. The stakes are immense: lives hang in the balance, and the very soul of a lawless territory depends on their courage and conviction.
"I wanted to tell the story of men who didn't just wear a badge, but who truly embodied the principles they fought for," said author I.H. Millsap. "Judge Parker's faith, combined with the grit and determination of these three heroes, demonstrates that real justice requires both spiritual conviction and unflinching resolve."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, I.H. Millsap's gripping work explores frontier justice through the eyes of three unforgettable characters. Readers will find themselves captivated by a tale that celebrates courage, redemption, and the enduring power of faith in the Old West.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "Whalen's Switch" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
Drawing from his eight decades of life in Northwest Arkansas, Millsap brings authentic frontier sensibility to his narrative. His deep roots in the region and keen observations of its character inform every page, lending credibility and warmth to his storytelling. The author's journey—from his high school years through sixty-one years of marriage and a flourishing family spanning three generations—has shaped his understanding of loyalty, perseverance, and faith that resonates throughout the novel.
"Whalen's Switch" explores profound themes of redemption, duty, and the triumph of justice against overwhelming odds. As these three lawmen ride into danger together, readers will discover how men from vastly different backgrounds forge an unbreakable bond in pursuit of a noble cause. The stakes are immense: lives hang in the balance, and the very soul of a lawless territory depends on their courage and conviction.
"I wanted to tell the story of men who didn't just wear a badge, but who truly embodied the principles they fought for," said author I.H. Millsap. "Judge Parker's faith, combined with the grit and determination of these three heroes, demonstrates that real justice requires both spiritual conviction and unflinching resolve."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, I.H. Millsap's gripping work explores frontier justice through the eyes of three unforgettable characters. Readers will find themselves captivated by a tale that celebrates courage, redemption, and the enduring power of faith in the Old West.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "Whalen's Switch" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
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Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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