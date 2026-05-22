Recent Release, "A Scattered Life," from Hawes & Jenkins Author James Kendrick, Presents Ninety-Seven Narrative Poems Blending Fact and Fiction Memorably
Rowlett, TX, May 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- James Kendrick has completed "A Scattered Life," a collection of poems that comprises ninety-seven rhyming short stories drawn from both lived experience and imaginative invention. The poems explore the full spectrum of human emotion and relationship—love and hate, the bonds of friendship and family, the darkest impulses toward violence and despair, and tributes to personal heroes. What emerges is a work that feels simultaneously intimate and universal, grounded in reality yet enriched by creative interpretation.
Kendrick's background as a husband, father, salesman, and lifelong Texan has profoundly influenced his voice. His faith in Jesus, combined with his devotion to family and friends, alongside a genuine passion for existence itself, has cultivated the distinctive imagination that animates these verses. He brings to his work both the authenticity of someone who has lived through genuine hardship and joy, and the reflective wisdom to transform those experiences into resonant narrative.
"A Scattered Life" invites readers into a collection where the boundary between memory and invention becomes beautifully blurred. The stakes are deeply personal—these poems confront mortality, betrayal, devotion, and transcendence with candor and grace. Through accessible yet sophisticated verse, Kendrick reveals the profound truths hidden within everyday life, offering readers moments of recognition, contemplation, and unexpected joy. This is a book designed to be savored, revisited, and cherished.
"These poems come from a life fully embraced," said author James Kendrick. "I wanted to create something that speaks to the real experiences we all face, while showing how imagination can transform those moments into something greater than ourselves."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, James Kendrick's engaging work offers readers a rare combination of accessibility and depth. This collection proves that poetry need not be obscure to be profound.
Readers who wish to experience this rewarding work can purchase "A Scattered Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
Kendrick's background as a husband, father, salesman, and lifelong Texan has profoundly influenced his voice. His faith in Jesus, combined with his devotion to family and friends, alongside a genuine passion for existence itself, has cultivated the distinctive imagination that animates these verses. He brings to his work both the authenticity of someone who has lived through genuine hardship and joy, and the reflective wisdom to transform those experiences into resonant narrative.
"A Scattered Life" invites readers into a collection where the boundary between memory and invention becomes beautifully blurred. The stakes are deeply personal—these poems confront mortality, betrayal, devotion, and transcendence with candor and grace. Through accessible yet sophisticated verse, Kendrick reveals the profound truths hidden within everyday life, offering readers moments of recognition, contemplation, and unexpected joy. This is a book designed to be savored, revisited, and cherished.
"These poems come from a life fully embraced," said author James Kendrick. "I wanted to create something that speaks to the real experiences we all face, while showing how imagination can transform those moments into something greater than ourselves."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, James Kendrick's engaging work offers readers a rare combination of accessibility and depth. This collection proves that poetry need not be obscure to be profound.
Readers who wish to experience this rewarding work can purchase "A Scattered Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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