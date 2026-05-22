Recent Release, "From Victims to Warriors," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Sanford Kane, Offers Crime Victims an Essential Guide to Navigating the Criminal Justice System
New City, NY, May 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sanford Kane has completed a groundbreaking new book, "From Victims to Warriors": One Family's Journey Through the Criminal "Justice" System, drawn from his family's harrowing experience following the brutal murder of their sixteen-year-old son in 1986. Rather than dwelling solely on tragedy, Kane transforms personal devastation into practical wisdom, providing readers with concrete strategies for managing their own encounters with law enforcement, prosecutors, defense attorneys, and the courts. This work speaks directly to crime victims seeking clarity during their darkest hours, while also offering invaluable perspective to legal professionals and media representatives grappling with these complex issues.
Kane's background as a successful technology executive—rising from manufacturing engineer at IBM to division vice president and later serving as CEO of eight corporations—informs his methodical, solution-oriented approach to what is often an overwhelming process. His fifteen-year engagement with parole proceedings following his son's death adds an unflinching dimension rarely explored in victim advocacy literature. Beginning as a therapeutic outline three years after his loss, the manuscript lay dormant for decades before Kane found the courage to complete this painful yet purposeful journey, driven partly by the unusual notoriety surrounding his case and the murderer's family circumstances.
"From Victims to Warriors" illuminates the psychological, legal, and procedural challenges families face when confronting the criminal justice system. Kane weaves actionable advice throughout his narrative, helping readers understand their rights, prepare for courtroom proceedings, and maintain resilience through parole hearings and appeals. Readers will discover that while the system's failures cannot be erased, awareness and preparation can empower victims to reclaim agency and find purpose beyond their suffering.
"Writing this book forced me to revisit extraordinary pain, but I became convinced that sharing our story—with all its unique complications—could genuinely help others navigate their own nightmares," said author Sanford Kane.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Sanford Kane's transformative work equips crime victims with essential tools for surviving and transcending their encounters with the criminal justice system. This testament to resilience will resonate with anyone seeking to transform victimhood into empowerment.
Readers who wish to experience this invaluable work can purchase "From Victims to Warriors" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
Kane's background as a successful technology executive—rising from manufacturing engineer at IBM to division vice president and later serving as CEO of eight corporations—informs his methodical, solution-oriented approach to what is often an overwhelming process. His fifteen-year engagement with parole proceedings following his son's death adds an unflinching dimension rarely explored in victim advocacy literature. Beginning as a therapeutic outline three years after his loss, the manuscript lay dormant for decades before Kane found the courage to complete this painful yet purposeful journey, driven partly by the unusual notoriety surrounding his case and the murderer's family circumstances.
"From Victims to Warriors" illuminates the psychological, legal, and procedural challenges families face when confronting the criminal justice system. Kane weaves actionable advice throughout his narrative, helping readers understand their rights, prepare for courtroom proceedings, and maintain resilience through parole hearings and appeals. Readers will discover that while the system's failures cannot be erased, awareness and preparation can empower victims to reclaim agency and find purpose beyond their suffering.
"Writing this book forced me to revisit extraordinary pain, but I became convinced that sharing our story—with all its unique complications—could genuinely help others navigate their own nightmares," said author Sanford Kane.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Sanford Kane's transformative work equips crime victims with essential tools for surviving and transcending their encounters with the criminal justice system. This testament to resilience will resonate with anyone seeking to transform victimhood into empowerment.
Readers who wish to experience this invaluable work can purchase "From Victims to Warriors" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories