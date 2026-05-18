"River of Desire": A Romanic Adventure Down the Amazon - Danger, Passion and Secrets Await, by J. K. Winn
San Diego, CA, May 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- J. K. Winn’s novel blends adventure, danger, and romance as two strangers race against time to stop a deadly outbreak.
Author J. K. Winn brings readers a blend of action, romance, and
international intrigue in the award winning novel River of Desire: A Novel of Romantic Suspense. Winner of the Global Book Award Gold Medal, the story takes readers on an unforgettable journey through the perilous waterways of the Amazon rainforest.
The novel follows Leah Roberts, an investigative reporter traveling in Peru in search of a story that could have global consequences. When she learns of a mysterious and deadly virus resembling Ebola that threatens to spread across South America, she realizes the investigation could become the most important assignment of her career.
To reach the remote region where the outbreak may have begun, Leah hires experienced jungle guide Dylan Hart.
His knowledge of the Amazon’s unforgiving terrain makes him the only person capable of navigating the dangerous river routes and dense rainforest needed to reach a reclusive doctor who may hold the key to understanding the deadly disease.
As Leah and Dylan travel deeper into the jungle, the mission becomes increasingly dangerous. Treacherous river rapids, unpredictable wildlife, and the harsh environment constantly threaten their progress. Yet the greatest complication may be the powerful attraction that begins to grow between them as they confront danger side by side.
What begins as a professional expedition quickly turns into a race against time. If the mysterious virus spreads unchecked, it could devastate entire populations and potentially threaten the world. The pair must reach the elusive doctor before the situation spirals out of control.www.jkwinn.com
Along the way, Leah and Dylan uncover unexpected truths that challenge everything they believed about the mission and about themselves. Their journey down the Amazon becomes more than a search for answers. It becomes a test of courage, trust, and the possibility of love in the midst of danger.
J. K. Winn is an author known for crafting suspenseful stories that combine high stakes adventure with compelling emotional journeys.
The book is now available secure your copy here: www.jkwinn.com
Author J. K. Winn brings readers a blend of action, romance, and
international intrigue in the award winning novel River of Desire: A Novel of Romantic Suspense. Winner of the Global Book Award Gold Medal, the story takes readers on an unforgettable journey through the perilous waterways of the Amazon rainforest.
The novel follows Leah Roberts, an investigative reporter traveling in Peru in search of a story that could have global consequences. When she learns of a mysterious and deadly virus resembling Ebola that threatens to spread across South America, she realizes the investigation could become the most important assignment of her career.
To reach the remote region where the outbreak may have begun, Leah hires experienced jungle guide Dylan Hart.
His knowledge of the Amazon’s unforgiving terrain makes him the only person capable of navigating the dangerous river routes and dense rainforest needed to reach a reclusive doctor who may hold the key to understanding the deadly disease.
As Leah and Dylan travel deeper into the jungle, the mission becomes increasingly dangerous. Treacherous river rapids, unpredictable wildlife, and the harsh environment constantly threaten their progress. Yet the greatest complication may be the powerful attraction that begins to grow between them as they confront danger side by side.
What begins as a professional expedition quickly turns into a race against time. If the mysterious virus spreads unchecked, it could devastate entire populations and potentially threaten the world. The pair must reach the elusive doctor before the situation spirals out of control.www.jkwinn.com
Along the way, Leah and Dylan uncover unexpected truths that challenge everything they believed about the mission and about themselves. Their journey down the Amazon becomes more than a search for answers. It becomes a test of courage, trust, and the possibility of love in the midst of danger.
J. K. Winn is an author known for crafting suspenseful stories that combine high stakes adventure with compelling emotional journeys.
The book is now available secure your copy here: www.jkwinn.com
Contact
jamax publishingContact
J. K. Winn
619-770-0122
www.jkwinn.com
J. K. Winn
619-770-0122
www.jkwinn.com
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River of Desire
Winner of the Global Book Award GOLD MEDAL!! https://www.jkwinn.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/gold.png Leah Roberts, a reporter on assignment in Peru, hires professional guide Dylan Hart to escort her into the Amazon jungle on the trail of the story of a lifetime--the outbreak of a deadly ebola
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