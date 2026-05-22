David Lindsay’s Newly Released "Spiritual Warfare" is a Bold and Practical Guide for Believers Seeking Victory and Freedom Through Christ
“Spiritual Warfare” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Lindsay is a faith-based study that equips readers to recognize spiritual battles, overcome strongholds, and walk in the authority and power given through Jesus Christ.
Cumberland, MD, May 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Spiritual Warfare”: a biblically grounded and empowering resource designed to help believers stand firm, resist the enemy, and live in the freedom Christ has promised. “Spiritual Warfare” is the creation of published author, David Lindsay, an Apostle of On Fire Ministries, with over forty-five years of ministry. He has taught several seminars on spiritual warfare and ministered in prophetic conferences throughout the Tri-State area. He is the director of a school of ministry, with a passion to equip the saints for their own ministry. David’s wife, Jackie, pastors the church and ministers alongside him. Their son, David Jr., also pastors and is a worship leader. To learn more about David, you can visit his website at onfireministriesinternational.org or the On Fire Ministries Facebook page.
Lindsay shares, “David wrote this book to empower believers to defeat the strongholds in their life that hinder them from living an abundant life free from depression, fear, and sickness, and to walk in the power and authority of Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Lindsay’s new book is a compelling and instructive work that challenges readers to grow spiritually, confront the battles they face, and embrace the abundant life found in Jesus.
Consumers can purchase “Spiritual Warfare” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Spiritual Warfare”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Lindsay shares, “David wrote this book to empower believers to defeat the strongholds in their life that hinder them from living an abundant life free from depression, fear, and sickness, and to walk in the power and authority of Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Lindsay’s new book is a compelling and instructive work that challenges readers to grow spiritually, confront the battles they face, and embrace the abundant life found in Jesus.
Consumers can purchase “Spiritual Warfare” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Spiritual Warfare”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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