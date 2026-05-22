Recent Release "Mary Rose and the Little Red Rooster" Celebrates a Beloved Educator's Dream Through an Enchanting Children's Tale
Dunn, NC, May 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Brenda B. Moody has completed a new book, titled, "Mary Rose and the Little Red Rooster," a tender narrative that honors the life and legacy of Dr. Mary Rogers Rose, a dedicated K-5 curriculum director who spent her career shaping young minds within the Harnett County Public Schools System. The story weaves together the magical encounters Mary experienced with a mysterious red rooster—first as a curious child and later as a reflective adult—creating a timeless tale that captures wonder and the inexplicable bonds between children and the natural world.
Drawing from her extensive background in education, Brenda B. Moody brings authentic insight to this tribute. As a retired educator herself, she has walked similar halls as a community college instructor, university staff member, teacher, assistant principal, and career technical education director. Her professional journey across multiple educational settings has deepened her understanding of how stories shape childhood development and inspire lifelong curiosity in learners of all ages.
"Mary Rose and the Little Red Rooster" explores themes of connection, mystery, and the enduring power of dreams. Through its pages, young readers will discover the magic hidden in everyday moments and learn how cherished memories can transcend time itself. Moody transforms Dr. Mary Rogers Rose's unfulfilled aspiration into a beautiful legacy—a book that serves equally well as a daytime adventure or a soothing bedtime companion, offering children a gateway into imagination and wonder.
"I wanted to honor Mary's lifelong dedication to children and education by bringing her dream to life," said author Brenda B. Moody. "This story carries her spirit and reminds us all that the most meaningful legacies are those we leave through the hearts we touch."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda B. Moody's touching work provides young readers with a delightful escape into a world of imagination and gentle discovery. The narrative celebrates the profound impact educators have on developing minds while offering families a cherished story to treasure together.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Mary Rose and the Little Red Rooster" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from her extensive background in education, Brenda B. Moody brings authentic insight to this tribute. As a retired educator herself, she has walked similar halls as a community college instructor, university staff member, teacher, assistant principal, and career technical education director. Her professional journey across multiple educational settings has deepened her understanding of how stories shape childhood development and inspire lifelong curiosity in learners of all ages.
"Mary Rose and the Little Red Rooster" explores themes of connection, mystery, and the enduring power of dreams. Through its pages, young readers will discover the magic hidden in everyday moments and learn how cherished memories can transcend time itself. Moody transforms Dr. Mary Rogers Rose's unfulfilled aspiration into a beautiful legacy—a book that serves equally well as a daytime adventure or a soothing bedtime companion, offering children a gateway into imagination and wonder.
"I wanted to honor Mary's lifelong dedication to children and education by bringing her dream to life," said author Brenda B. Moody. "This story carries her spirit and reminds us all that the most meaningful legacies are those we leave through the hearts we touch."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda B. Moody's touching work provides young readers with a delightful escape into a world of imagination and gentle discovery. The narrative celebrates the profound impact educators have on developing minds while offering families a cherished story to treasure together.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Mary Rose and the Little Red Rooster" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories