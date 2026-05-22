Greg Stamme’s Newly Released "Nahomie and Me: A New Hope Arrives" is an Inspiring True Story of Faith-Led Compassion and Mission Work

“Nahomie and Me: A New Hope Arrives” from Christian Faith Publishing author Greg Stamme is a heartfelt account of spiritual renewal and service, chronicling a divine connection between an American believer and a Haitian woman devoted to rescuing and caring for vulnerable children.