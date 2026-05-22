Greg Stamme’s Newly Released "Nahomie and Me: A New Hope Arrives" is an Inspiring True Story of Faith-Led Compassion and Mission Work
“Nahomie and Me: A New Hope Arrives” from Christian Faith Publishing author Greg Stamme is a heartfelt account of spiritual renewal and service, chronicling a divine connection between an American believer and a Haitian woman devoted to rescuing and caring for vulnerable children.
Brookport, IL, May 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Nahomie and Me: A New Hope Arrives”: an uplifting testimony of faith, calling, and humanitarian outreach. “Nahomie and Me: A New Hope Arrives” is the creation of published author, Greg Stamme, who felt the presence of the Holy Spirit from a young age after his confirmation in a Lutheran church but spent many years turning away from faith and pursuing a more worldly path. Despite this, he sensed a persistent spiritual calling throughout his life. In 2016, after experiencing deep personal brokenness, he returned to God at age sixty and developed a renewed, personal relationship with Him. Since then, Greg has embraced a strong spiritual connection, daily communion with God, and a sense of purpose he believes was uniquely given to him, shaping a deeply personal and transformative faith journey.
Stamme shares, “Nahomie and Me, is a true story about a Christian woman in Haiti who is called by God to rescue and care for abused and unwanted children. This story describes the miracles that transpired within Nahomie’s life, even before she was born. Miracles that divinely led her to a ministry of true love and compassion for impoverished children within Haiti. A story of how Nahomie faithfully prevailed through enormous trials and tribulations within her poverty ridden nation, while enduring an abusive father and then a rogue husband that she was forced to marry and then divorce. A story of how Nahomie twice, with her orphans, fled from the wrath of vicious gangs of Haiti who desired to extort and exploit them. A story of how an American man was spiritually called to support Nahomie when others evaded her, including her own family. A story of how Nahomie with the support of her American friend indoctrinates her younglings in the Christian faith while surrounded by the dark voodoo religion of Haiti. Children who through the most extreme of circumstances are led from harm’s way. Children who though surrounded by the dark voodoo religion of Haiti, are yet being taught by Nahomie to witness of the salvation that comes through their true savior Jesus Christ. Children who will one day witness of Jesus unto the uttermost part of the earth, “Haiti.”
Acts 1:8, 8 But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Greg Stamme’s new book offers readers a powerful narrative of redemption, service, and faith in action, encouraging believers to trust God’s direction and embrace opportunities to serve those in need.
Consumers can purchase “Nahomie and Me: A New Hope Arrives” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Nahomie and Me: A New Hope Arrives”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Stamme shares, “Nahomie and Me, is a true story about a Christian woman in Haiti who is called by God to rescue and care for abused and unwanted children. This story describes the miracles that transpired within Nahomie’s life, even before she was born. Miracles that divinely led her to a ministry of true love and compassion for impoverished children within Haiti. A story of how Nahomie faithfully prevailed through enormous trials and tribulations within her poverty ridden nation, while enduring an abusive father and then a rogue husband that she was forced to marry and then divorce. A story of how Nahomie twice, with her orphans, fled from the wrath of vicious gangs of Haiti who desired to extort and exploit them. A story of how an American man was spiritually called to support Nahomie when others evaded her, including her own family. A story of how Nahomie with the support of her American friend indoctrinates her younglings in the Christian faith while surrounded by the dark voodoo religion of Haiti. Children who through the most extreme of circumstances are led from harm’s way. Children who though surrounded by the dark voodoo religion of Haiti, are yet being taught by Nahomie to witness of the salvation that comes through their true savior Jesus Christ. Children who will one day witness of Jesus unto the uttermost part of the earth, “Haiti.”
Acts 1:8, 8 But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Greg Stamme’s new book offers readers a powerful narrative of redemption, service, and faith in action, encouraging believers to trust God’s direction and embrace opportunities to serve those in need.
Consumers can purchase “Nahomie and Me: A New Hope Arrives” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Nahomie and Me: A New Hope Arrives”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
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www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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