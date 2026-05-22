Recent Release, "Getting to Grateful," by Mark Douglas Smith, Explores the Path to Achieving Life's Most Cherished Aspirations Through Mindful Practice
Sycamore, IL, May 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mark Douglas Smith has completed a new book, "Getting to Grateful: A Gift to Graduates - Reflections on Mindful, Virtuous Practice" that offers readers a thoughtful examination of the virtues necessary to attain joy, love, and peace. This work invites the audience to redefine themselves as part of the "Grateful Generation" by embracing a hierarchy of virtues that can enable their best lives.
Author Mark Douglas Smith brings a wealth of personal and professional experience to this project. As a husband, father, Catholic Christian, and lifelong communicator, he has devoted much of his life to exploring the themes of virtue, gratitude, and human flourishing. Smith's diverse background and deep insights make him a trusted guide on this transformative journey.
"Getting to Grateful: A Gift to Graduates - Reflections on Mindful, Virtuous Practice" by Mark Douglas Smith delves into the virtues that can help readers overcome the problem drivers of greed, envy, fear, revenge, and tribalism. By embracing a hierarchy of virtues, culminating in gratitude, individuals can discover the path to lasting joy, love, and peace.
Author Mark Douglas Smith shares, "My hope is that this book will inspire readers, especially those from Gen Z and Gen Alpha, to redefine themselves as part of the 'Grateful Generation' and embark on a rewarding journey of mindful, virtuous practice."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Douglas Smith's insightful work provides readers with a profound roadmap to achieving their most cherished aspirations. This captivating exploration of virtue and gratitude is a must-read for those seeking to live their best lives.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Getting to Grateful: A Gift to Graduates - Reflections on Mindful, Virtuous Practice" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Author Mark Douglas Smith brings a wealth of personal and professional experience to this project. As a husband, father, Catholic Christian, and lifelong communicator, he has devoted much of his life to exploring the themes of virtue, gratitude, and human flourishing. Smith's diverse background and deep insights make him a trusted guide on this transformative journey.
"Getting to Grateful: A Gift to Graduates - Reflections on Mindful, Virtuous Practice" by Mark Douglas Smith delves into the virtues that can help readers overcome the problem drivers of greed, envy, fear, revenge, and tribalism. By embracing a hierarchy of virtues, culminating in gratitude, individuals can discover the path to lasting joy, love, and peace.
Author Mark Douglas Smith shares, "My hope is that this book will inspire readers, especially those from Gen Z and Gen Alpha, to redefine themselves as part of the 'Grateful Generation' and embark on a rewarding journey of mindful, virtuous practice."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Douglas Smith's insightful work provides readers with a profound roadmap to achieving their most cherished aspirations. This captivating exploration of virtue and gratitude is a must-read for those seeking to live their best lives.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Getting to Grateful: A Gift to Graduates - Reflections on Mindful, Virtuous Practice" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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