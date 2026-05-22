Recent Release, "Walking Spiritual Truths in Everyday Shoes," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Bonnie Lovelace, Explores How Faith Manifests in Daily Life
Chesapeake, VA, May 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bonnie Lovelace has completed a new book, "Walking Spiritual Truths in Everyday Shoes: Faith, Footprints, and Grace Between Seasoned Steps"—a compelling guide that transforms the way readers perceive their daily existence. Rather than confining spirituality to churches and prayer closets, this work reveals divine truths waiting to be discovered in grocery store aisles, morning traffic, muddy trails, and coffee shop lines. The book serves as a soul companion, blending timeless spiritual principles with authentic life experiences to demonstrate that faith is practiced through every footstep of the ordinary journey.
Lovelace draws from a lifetime of spiritual formation rooted in her Atlanta upbringing within a preacher's family, where she grappled with profound questions about faith and doubt. Her decades of service include teaching in Christian schools, leading women's Bible studies, and speaking at numerous events. As a contributing writer for national platforms, her stories have reached audiences seeking deeper meaning, and her passion centers on encouraging those navigating spiritual confusion or life's most challenging seasons.
"Walking Spiritual Truths in Everyday Shoes" invites readers to recognize that every step can be sacred, even when life feels difficult or uncertain. Through insightful reflection, Lovelace addresses those seeking peace amid hardship and those desiring a more purposeful stride through existence. Readers will discover that spiritual transformation isn't reserved for extraordinary moments—it flourishes in the scuffed soles and weathered paths of real living, where grace seasons each sacred step.
"My prayer is that readers will realize their everyday journey matters deeply to God," said author Bonnie Lovelace.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bonnie Lovelace's illuminating work encourages readers to recognize divine presence in everyday circumstances. This book equips believers with fresh perspective on living out their faith through life's ordinary rhythms.
Readers who wish to experience this enriching work can purchase "Walking Spiritual Truths in Everyday Shoes" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Lovelace draws from a lifetime of spiritual formation rooted in her Atlanta upbringing within a preacher's family, where she grappled with profound questions about faith and doubt. Her decades of service include teaching in Christian schools, leading women's Bible studies, and speaking at numerous events. As a contributing writer for national platforms, her stories have reached audiences seeking deeper meaning, and her passion centers on encouraging those navigating spiritual confusion or life's most challenging seasons.
"Walking Spiritual Truths in Everyday Shoes" invites readers to recognize that every step can be sacred, even when life feels difficult or uncertain. Through insightful reflection, Lovelace addresses those seeking peace amid hardship and those desiring a more purposeful stride through existence. Readers will discover that spiritual transformation isn't reserved for extraordinary moments—it flourishes in the scuffed soles and weathered paths of real living, where grace seasons each sacred step.
"My prayer is that readers will realize their everyday journey matters deeply to God," said author Bonnie Lovelace.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bonnie Lovelace's illuminating work encourages readers to recognize divine presence in everyday circumstances. This book equips believers with fresh perspective on living out their faith through life's ordinary rhythms.
Readers who wish to experience this enriching work can purchase "Walking Spiritual Truths in Everyday Shoes" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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