Nick Jones’s Newly Released "The Princess and the Ogre" is a Heartwarming Children’s Tale of Friendship, Courage, and Compassion
“The Princess and the Ogre” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nick Jones is a charming and imaginative children’s story that encourages kindness, understanding, and the importance of friendship.
Grand Island, NE, May 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Princess and the Ogre”: a delightful and meaningful children’s story that blends adventure with valuable life lessons about empathy, bravery, and acceptance. “The Princess and the Ogre” is the creation of published author, Nick Jones, who as born and raised in Grand Island, Nebraska, to Charles and Rose Jones. He grew up alongside two sisters, Charlotte and Monica, and a brother, Jim, and is grateful to come from a large, close-knit family. He is the father of one daughter, Brandy, and the grandfather of two, Blake and Audrey.
Jones originally wrote this story thirty-eight years ago when his daughter was a young child. Now, with Brandy grown and raising a family of her own, he is excited to share the story with her and a new generation.
Jones shares, “I hope you enjoy this story. I have been asked numerous times why I didn’t name the characters. I believe that by not naming the characters each storyteller can insert their own names to make it personal to each family. When I would tell the story to my daughter, I would name the characters that were personal to me. So, I am asking each storyteller to come up with your own names to make it personal to you and yours. Thank you for sharing this story with your family and loved ones.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nick Jones’s new book is a touching and timeless story that encourages children to embrace kindness and reminds readers of all ages that friendship can change lives.
Consumers can purchase “The Princess and the Ogre” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Princess and the Ogre”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Jones originally wrote this story thirty-eight years ago when his daughter was a young child. Now, with Brandy grown and raising a family of her own, he is excited to share the story with her and a new generation.
Jones shares, “I hope you enjoy this story. I have been asked numerous times why I didn’t name the characters. I believe that by not naming the characters each storyteller can insert their own names to make it personal to each family. When I would tell the story to my daughter, I would name the characters that were personal to me. So, I am asking each storyteller to come up with your own names to make it personal to you and yours. Thank you for sharing this story with your family and loved ones.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nick Jones’s new book is a touching and timeless story that encourages children to embrace kindness and reminds readers of all ages that friendship can change lives.
Consumers can purchase “The Princess and the Ogre” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Princess and the Ogre”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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