Recent Release, "When Night Falls," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Geraldine Cocklin, Explores Hope's Transformative Power Across Life's Pivotal Moments
Columbia, SC, May 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Geraldine Cocklin has completed a new book, titled, "When Night Falls," a collection of narratives that journey through the complexities of human experience. These stories navigate themes of self-worth, the weight of our choices, and the roadmaps we create for ourselves. Readers will encounter reflections on peace of mind, missed opportunities, familiar sounds that anchor us, and the guidance we seek from those we trust. The collection addresses disability, different friendships, and the sobering reality that ignorance can threaten not only our wellbeing but our very existence.
Drawing from her own life experiences, Geraldine brings authenticity to each narrative. Born in Sumter, South Carolina, she was raised by an aunt and uncle who later adopted her, with her uncle providing the direction and encouragement that would shape her character. A college graduate with a degree in social studies and a woman of deep faith, she has spent fifty-three years in marriage to a retired Navy veteran while raising two sons and watching four grandchildren grow. Her spiritual foundation continues to guide her purpose and perspective.
"When Night Falls" ultimately delivers a resilient message: regardless of circumstances or who may claim otherwise, hope endures. Throughout these interconnected tales, readers will discover life's lessons woven with vulnerability and truth, discovering how faith sustains us through darkness and illuminates paths forward.
"I wanted to share stories that reflect the real journeys people make and the choices they face," said author Geraldine Cocklin. "My hope is that readers find encouragement in these pages and recognize that no matter how dark things seem, hope is always possible."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Geraldine Cocklin's faith-filled work offers readers solace and wisdom through authentic storytelling. This collection serves as a testament to resilience and the enduring power of hope in navigating life's challenges.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "When Night Falls" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from her own life experiences, Geraldine brings authenticity to each narrative. Born in Sumter, South Carolina, she was raised by an aunt and uncle who later adopted her, with her uncle providing the direction and encouragement that would shape her character. A college graduate with a degree in social studies and a woman of deep faith, she has spent fifty-three years in marriage to a retired Navy veteran while raising two sons and watching four grandchildren grow. Her spiritual foundation continues to guide her purpose and perspective.
"When Night Falls" ultimately delivers a resilient message: regardless of circumstances or who may claim otherwise, hope endures. Throughout these interconnected tales, readers will discover life's lessons woven with vulnerability and truth, discovering how faith sustains us through darkness and illuminates paths forward.
"I wanted to share stories that reflect the real journeys people make and the choices they face," said author Geraldine Cocklin. "My hope is that readers find encouragement in these pages and recognize that no matter how dark things seem, hope is always possible."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Geraldine Cocklin's faith-filled work offers readers solace and wisdom through authentic storytelling. This collection serves as a testament to resilience and the enduring power of hope in navigating life's challenges.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "When Night Falls" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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