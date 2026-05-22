Recent Release, "The Perfect Run," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Nancy Hawn Busbee and Will A. Hawn, Explores How Faith Sustains Us Through Life's Trials
Sparta, TN, May 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nancy Hawn Busbee and Will A. Hawn have completed a new book titled "The Perfect Run": A Story of Life's Twists and Turns, a testament to God's faithfulness across decades of transformation. Born on Long Beach Island, New Jersey, Busbee's life took her from the shores of her childhood to Greenacres City, Florida, and eventually to Sparta, Tennessee, each move marking a new chapter in her spiritual journey. Through forty-five years in banking and twelve years serving as Ministry Assistant at Memorial Baptist Church in Crossville, Tennessee, she witnessed countless examples of divine providence working in ordinary circumstances.
Her background uniquely positions her to speak about navigating life's unpredictable terrain. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Busbee's genuine devotion shines through her volunteer work with special-needs children at Manna Hana Riding Center and her active participation in church ministries. These experiences informed her conviction that we are all called to be disciples of Jesus, a truth she has lived out consistently across her varied roles and seasons.
"The Perfect Run" invites readers into a reflective exploration of how the Lord orchestrates our paths toward spiritual maturity. The book examines what it means to run the race with purpose, revealing how life's detours and difficulties become instruments of grace rather than obstacles to faith. Readers will discover both the vulnerability of honest storytelling and the encouragement found in witnessing God's redemptive hand throughout a lifetime of service and surrender.
"Through my years as a banker and church servant, I have learned that the Lord faithfully guides us through every season," said author Nancy Hawn Busbee and Will A. Hawn. "This book is my heart's desire to help others understand that running toward Jesus with wholehearted commitment transforms our perspective on all we endure."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Hawn Busbee and Will A. Hawn's uplifting work equips readers with scriptural perspective on navigating life's complexities. The narrative demonstrates how surrendering our plans to God's purpose creates abundance where we once feared loss.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The Perfect Run" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Her background uniquely positions her to speak about navigating life's unpredictable terrain. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Busbee's genuine devotion shines through her volunteer work with special-needs children at Manna Hana Riding Center and her active participation in church ministries. These experiences informed her conviction that we are all called to be disciples of Jesus, a truth she has lived out consistently across her varied roles and seasons.
"The Perfect Run" invites readers into a reflective exploration of how the Lord orchestrates our paths toward spiritual maturity. The book examines what it means to run the race with purpose, revealing how life's detours and difficulties become instruments of grace rather than obstacles to faith. Readers will discover both the vulnerability of honest storytelling and the encouragement found in witnessing God's redemptive hand throughout a lifetime of service and surrender.
"Through my years as a banker and church servant, I have learned that the Lord faithfully guides us through every season," said author Nancy Hawn Busbee and Will A. Hawn. "This book is my heart's desire to help others understand that running toward Jesus with wholehearted commitment transforms our perspective on all we endure."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Hawn Busbee and Will A. Hawn's uplifting work equips readers with scriptural perspective on navigating life's complexities. The narrative demonstrates how surrendering our plans to God's purpose creates abundance where we once feared loss.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The Perfect Run" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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