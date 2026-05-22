Recent Release, "Post-Traumatic Growth: From Ashes to Beauty," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Alex Rodriguez, Reveals God Transforming Deep Pain Into Purpose
San Antonio, TX, May 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Alex Rodriguez has completed a new book, "Post-Traumatic Growth: From Ashes to Beauty: A Journey from Brokenness to Restoration through the Healing Power of Jesus Christ," which chronicles his extraordinary journey from the devastation of trauma to the triumph of spiritual healing. Born in Mexico and raised in Texas, Rodriguez endured domestic violence, childhood sexual abuse, homelessness, and the chaos of gang life before enlisting in the military. Yet even the structure and discipline of military service could not shield him from the psychological wounds of combat, the suffocating grip of PTSD, and the terrifying night when he attempted to take his own life. In that darkest hour, he encountered the transformative voice of God, whispering words of hope: "I'm not done with you yet." This pivotal moment became the catalyst for his profound journey toward restoration and purpose.
Throughout his decade-long career in mental health, nonprofit leadership, and pastoral counseling, Rodriguez has witnessed countless individuals navigating the wreckage of their own trauma. His education reflects this commitment—he holds the following degrees, B.S in Criminal Psychology, Master of Arts in in Human Services Counseling and is completing a Master of Arts in Pastoral Counseling. Beyond his academic credentials, he serves as a life coach, pre-marital counselor, and ordained minister. Alongside his wife, Kenyatta, he founded Nueva Community Services, a faith-based organization providing free counseling and support to underserved communities in San Antonio. This book emerges from years of lived experience, professional expertise, and unwavering spiritual conviction.
"Post-Traumatic Growth: From Ashes to Beauty" explores themes of redemption, resilience, and the restorative power of faith in Christ. Readers will discover how Jesus brings healing where conventional therapy alone falls short, how to transition from post-traumatic stress to post-traumatic growth, and how personal scars can transform into powerful testimonies. The stakes are nothing short of life-changing: this narrative demonstrates that there is purpose after loss, peace in surrender, and beauty after devastation. Whether you carry your own wounds or stand beside someone who does, this account will illuminate a path from darkness to light, reminding you that with God, no pain is wasted and redemption is always possible.
"My hope is that readers will see their own potential for transformation within these pages," said author Alex Rodriguez. "If God could bring me from the brink of death to a life of purpose and service, He can do the same for anyone willing to surrender to His healing grace."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alex Rodriguez's stirring work offers solace to the wounded and demonstrates the life-altering impact of faith in Christ. This testament to God's redemptive power equips readers with practical wisdom and spiritual encouragement.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Post-Traumatic Growth: From Ashes to Beauty" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Throughout his decade-long career in mental health, nonprofit leadership, and pastoral counseling, Rodriguez has witnessed countless individuals navigating the wreckage of their own trauma. His education reflects this commitment—he holds the following degrees, B.S in Criminal Psychology, Master of Arts in in Human Services Counseling and is completing a Master of Arts in Pastoral Counseling. Beyond his academic credentials, he serves as a life coach, pre-marital counselor, and ordained minister. Alongside his wife, Kenyatta, he founded Nueva Community Services, a faith-based organization providing free counseling and support to underserved communities in San Antonio. This book emerges from years of lived experience, professional expertise, and unwavering spiritual conviction.
"Post-Traumatic Growth: From Ashes to Beauty" explores themes of redemption, resilience, and the restorative power of faith in Christ. Readers will discover how Jesus brings healing where conventional therapy alone falls short, how to transition from post-traumatic stress to post-traumatic growth, and how personal scars can transform into powerful testimonies. The stakes are nothing short of life-changing: this narrative demonstrates that there is purpose after loss, peace in surrender, and beauty after devastation. Whether you carry your own wounds or stand beside someone who does, this account will illuminate a path from darkness to light, reminding you that with God, no pain is wasted and redemption is always possible.
"My hope is that readers will see their own potential for transformation within these pages," said author Alex Rodriguez. "If God could bring me from the brink of death to a life of purpose and service, He can do the same for anyone willing to surrender to His healing grace."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alex Rodriguez's stirring work offers solace to the wounded and demonstrates the life-altering impact of faith in Christ. This testament to God's redemptive power equips readers with practical wisdom and spiritual encouragement.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Post-Traumatic Growth: From Ashes to Beauty" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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