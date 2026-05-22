Suzanne Boaz’s Newly Released "My Child, My King" is an Inspiring Devotional That Invites Readers Into a Deeper, More Personal Relationship with God
“My Child, My King” from Christian Faith Publishing author Suzanne Boaz is a heartfelt devotional that explores hearing God’s voice, embracing His grace, and experiencing spiritual transformation through faith and surrender.
Princeton, KY, May 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “My Child, My King”: a deeply personal and faith-centered devotional that encourages readers to grow in intimacy with God and discover their identity through His love. “My Child, My King” is the creation of published author, Suzanne Boaz, a passionate follower of Christ, a steadfast wife, and a proud mother of two daughters. Her background in serving in a women’s prison ministry, as well as sharing her testimony at women’s events, has allowed her to encourage and inspire others. She was led to transition from a successful fifteen-year career in cosmetology to pursuing a career as a social worker.
Boaz shares, “In My Child, My King, journey with me as I explore the truth that hearing God’s voice is not about audible whispers but about the gentle prompting of the spirit in our hearts. Through salvation and surrender, I discovered it was the best choice I could ever make.
Through the changes in my life, I reflect on the importance of our choices and how they determine our lives and destinies. As I poured my heart out to the Lord, he restored my identity in who he says I am, mended my marriage, and restored my family and relationships. I was pulled from the depths of shame and was met with forgiveness, grace, and freedom. In the pureness of his gentle voice in my heart, he revealed to me that I am his beloved child, and he is my king.
Come along with me on this sincere journey of faith and surrender, and experience the transformative power of hearing God’s voice through a true relationship with him. Together, I pray we can discover a peace that surpasses all understanding that only comes by knowing him and the stillness of living in his grace.
Psalm 9:14, “He will cover you with his feathers. He will shelter you with his wings. His faithful promises are your armor and protection.” NIV
A Prayer for the Reader
Lord, I come before you asking that you open the heart of the reader. I pray their relationship with you is strengthened through this devotional. I give all the glory and honor to you, God. Amen”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Suzanne Boaz’s new book offers a meaningful resource for anyone seeking spiritual renewal, encouragement, and a closer connection to God.
Consumers can purchase “My Child, My King” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Child, My King”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Boaz shares, “In My Child, My King, journey with me as I explore the truth that hearing God’s voice is not about audible whispers but about the gentle prompting of the spirit in our hearts. Through salvation and surrender, I discovered it was the best choice I could ever make.
Through the changes in my life, I reflect on the importance of our choices and how they determine our lives and destinies. As I poured my heart out to the Lord, he restored my identity in who he says I am, mended my marriage, and restored my family and relationships. I was pulled from the depths of shame and was met with forgiveness, grace, and freedom. In the pureness of his gentle voice in my heart, he revealed to me that I am his beloved child, and he is my king.
Come along with me on this sincere journey of faith and surrender, and experience the transformative power of hearing God’s voice through a true relationship with him. Together, I pray we can discover a peace that surpasses all understanding that only comes by knowing him and the stillness of living in his grace.
Psalm 9:14, “He will cover you with his feathers. He will shelter you with his wings. His faithful promises are your armor and protection.” NIV
A Prayer for the Reader
Lord, I come before you asking that you open the heart of the reader. I pray their relationship with you is strengthened through this devotional. I give all the glory and honor to you, God. Amen”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Suzanne Boaz’s new book offers a meaningful resource for anyone seeking spiritual renewal, encouragement, and a closer connection to God.
Consumers can purchase “My Child, My King” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Child, My King”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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