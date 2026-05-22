Recent Release "The God That Created 5 Behaviors" from Christian Faith Publishing Author Dr. William T. Brooks III Explores Five Behavioral Patterns Guided by Scripture
Enterprise, AL, May 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. William T. Brooks III has completed a new book, "The God That Created 5 Behaviors," which brings awareness of behavioral patterns that may distance us from God's will and offers biblical pathways for meaningful change. The work identifies five distinct behavioral temperaments—Melancholy, Choleric, Sanguine, Supine, and Phlegmatic—that each person possesses to varying degrees, and examines how these patterns manifest in daily life and spiritual practice.
With over three decades of experience in ministry, teaching, and preaching, Dr. Brooks brings substantial theological grounding to this exploration. His doctoral credentials in Biblical Counseling from Cornerstone University and his Doctorate of Ministry from Andersonville Theological Seminary inform his approach. As an Executive Member of the National Christian Counselors Association and a certified minister at both federal and state levels, he draws upon years of pastoral leadership, prison ministry, and counseling experience to address behavioral transformation with authenticity and compassion.
Through careful study of Scripture and insightful commentary, "The God That Created 5 Behaviors" equips readers to identify their own behavioral shortcomings and discover how God's Word provides the wisdom needed for personal growth and spiritual maturity. Readers will learn to recognize which behaviors diminish their walk with Christ and gain practical tools to cultivate a more Christ-centered life, becoming not only better Christians but better people in all their relationships and circumstances.
"My mission has always been to lift the name of Jesus and help others understand that it is all about Him," said author Dr. William T. Brooks III. "This book exists to help believers see themselves clearly through Scripture and experience the transformative power of aligning their behaviors with God's design."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. William T. Brooks III's enlightening work provides spiritual seekers with biblical wisdom for personal transformation. Readers will discover how understanding these five behaviors and applying Scripture's guidance can reshape their spiritual journey and strengthen their relationship with God.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "The God That Created 5 Behaviors" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
With over three decades of experience in ministry, teaching, and preaching, Dr. Brooks brings substantial theological grounding to this exploration. His doctoral credentials in Biblical Counseling from Cornerstone University and his Doctorate of Ministry from Andersonville Theological Seminary inform his approach. As an Executive Member of the National Christian Counselors Association and a certified minister at both federal and state levels, he draws upon years of pastoral leadership, prison ministry, and counseling experience to address behavioral transformation with authenticity and compassion.
Through careful study of Scripture and insightful commentary, "The God That Created 5 Behaviors" equips readers to identify their own behavioral shortcomings and discover how God's Word provides the wisdom needed for personal growth and spiritual maturity. Readers will learn to recognize which behaviors diminish their walk with Christ and gain practical tools to cultivate a more Christ-centered life, becoming not only better Christians but better people in all their relationships and circumstances.
"My mission has always been to lift the name of Jesus and help others understand that it is all about Him," said author Dr. William T. Brooks III. "This book exists to help believers see themselves clearly through Scripture and experience the transformative power of aligning their behaviors with God's design."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. William T. Brooks III's enlightening work provides spiritual seekers with biblical wisdom for personal transformation. Readers will discover how understanding these five behaviors and applying Scripture's guidance can reshape their spiritual journey and strengthen their relationship with God.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "The God That Created 5 Behaviors" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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