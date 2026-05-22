Recent Release, "Tucker, Nonna, and Carter's Veganic Farming Adventure," Explores How Cultivating Plant-Based Foods Creates Profound Family Bonds and Spiritual Awakening
Nashville, TN, May 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Angela Prescott has completed a new book, "Tucker, Nonna, and Carter's Veganic Farming Adventure," a charming tribute to her beloved grandchildren that celebrates the transformative power of growing and nurturing plants and veggies together. Through their shared agricultural journey, the author weaves a narrative of connection, discovery, and the everyday miracles that emerge when families commit to living in harmony with nature's bounty. What begins as a simple farming project blossoms into something far richer—a vehicle for deepening love, fostering growth, and creating lasting memories across generations.
Angela Prescott brings exceptional expertise to this work, drawing from her decades of dedication to plant-based living and her extensive credentials as a licensed Registered Nurse, Massage Therapist, Doctor of RoHun(TM), Metaphysician Practitioner, Entura Spiritual Artist, and Yoga instructor. She holds a Master's degree in Spiritual & Vegan Live Food Nutrition and has personally embraced the veganic lifestyle since 2008. Her professional background in healing and holistic wellness infuses every page with authenticity and compassionate wisdom about the interconnectedness of body, spirit, and earth.
"Tucker, Nonna, and Carter's Veganic Farming Adventure" invites readers to discover how intentional food cultivation becomes a pathway to healing, clarity, and spiritual awakening. The book reveals the profound truth that nurturing living foods mirrors our capacity to nurture ourselves and one another—reconnecting us with our divine nature and our sacred role as caretakers of creation. Through this uplifting exploration, families will learn practical wisdom while experiencing the deeper resonance of what it means to honor natural law and recognize themselves as Divine Sparks created in God's image.
"My deepest hope is that every reader will embrace the veganic adventure as an expression of love for themselves, their loved ones, and all of creation," said author Angela Prescott.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angela Prescott's heartwarming work offers families a guide to cultivating not just gardens, but deeper spiritual connections and vibrant health. This book serves as an invitation to transform daily life through conscious, loving choices.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Tucker, Nonna, and Carter's Veganic Farming Adventure" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Angela Prescott brings exceptional expertise to this work, drawing from her decades of dedication to plant-based living and her extensive credentials as a licensed Registered Nurse, Massage Therapist, Doctor of RoHun(TM), Metaphysician Practitioner, Entura Spiritual Artist, and Yoga instructor. She holds a Master's degree in Spiritual & Vegan Live Food Nutrition and has personally embraced the veganic lifestyle since 2008. Her professional background in healing and holistic wellness infuses every page with authenticity and compassionate wisdom about the interconnectedness of body, spirit, and earth.
"Tucker, Nonna, and Carter's Veganic Farming Adventure" invites readers to discover how intentional food cultivation becomes a pathway to healing, clarity, and spiritual awakening. The book reveals the profound truth that nurturing living foods mirrors our capacity to nurture ourselves and one another—reconnecting us with our divine nature and our sacred role as caretakers of creation. Through this uplifting exploration, families will learn practical wisdom while experiencing the deeper resonance of what it means to honor natural law and recognize themselves as Divine Sparks created in God's image.
"My deepest hope is that every reader will embrace the veganic adventure as an expression of love for themselves, their loved ones, and all of creation," said author Angela Prescott.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angela Prescott's heartwarming work offers families a guide to cultivating not just gardens, but deeper spiritual connections and vibrant health. This book serves as an invitation to transform daily life through conscious, loving choices.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Tucker, Nonna, and Carter's Veganic Farming Adventure" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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