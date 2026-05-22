Recent Release, "Rulers of None," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Michelle McKinney, Reimagines a Fairy Tale of Two Sisters Discovering Their Destiny
Canton, CT, May 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michelle McKinney has completed a new book called "Rulers of None," which follows sisters Penelope and Piper as they stumble upon a mysterious trail of fireflies that forever alters the course of their lives. What begins as a curious exploration becomes a desperate journey when the sisters cross the veil between the human world and the realm of fae, discovering themselves stranded in Noridith—a land where giants, pixies, mermaids, and demons have long dismissed humans as nothing more than legend. With no clear path home, the sisters must rely on their wits, courage, and newfound allies to survive in this perilous landscape.
Michelle draws inspiration from her life in the northeast, where she shares her home with her three daughters and husband. Their spirited family dynamics and the countless stories that emerge from their bonds have deeply influenced her creative vision. "Rulers of None" marks Michelle's debut novel, a project born from her passion for storytelling and her desire to craft a narrative that resonates with readers seeking adventure and heart.
In "Rulers of None," Michelle McKinney weaves a thrilling tale that explores the bonds between sisters while placing readers at the heart of an escalating conflict with consequences for both realms. As Penelope and Piper uncover secrets about their unusual heritage, they discover their roles may prove pivotal in determining whether humanity rises as champions of their own destiny or watches their world crumble beneath a rising darkness. The novel examines themes of belonging, sacrifice, and the power that emerges when ordinary people face extraordinary circumstances, leaving readers questioning what they would risk for family and home.
"This story celebrates the strength found in sisterhood while exploring what it means to be thrust into a world where nothing is as it seems," said author Michelle McKinney. "I wanted to create a narrative where my characters must navigate not just external dangers, but also their own inner struggles and the weight of discovering who they truly are."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michelle McKinney's enthralling work offers readers an escape into a richly imagined realm where adventure awaits at every turn. This gripping tale will captivate audiences who crave fantasy narratives infused with emotional depth and high stakes.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Rulers of None" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Michelle draws inspiration from her life in the northeast, where she shares her home with her three daughters and husband. Their spirited family dynamics and the countless stories that emerge from their bonds have deeply influenced her creative vision. "Rulers of None" marks Michelle's debut novel, a project born from her passion for storytelling and her desire to craft a narrative that resonates with readers seeking adventure and heart.
In "Rulers of None," Michelle McKinney weaves a thrilling tale that explores the bonds between sisters while placing readers at the heart of an escalating conflict with consequences for both realms. As Penelope and Piper uncover secrets about their unusual heritage, they discover their roles may prove pivotal in determining whether humanity rises as champions of their own destiny or watches their world crumble beneath a rising darkness. The novel examines themes of belonging, sacrifice, and the power that emerges when ordinary people face extraordinary circumstances, leaving readers questioning what they would risk for family and home.
"This story celebrates the strength found in sisterhood while exploring what it means to be thrust into a world where nothing is as it seems," said author Michelle McKinney. "I wanted to create a narrative where my characters must navigate not just external dangers, but also their own inner struggles and the weight of discovering who they truly are."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michelle McKinney's enthralling work offers readers an escape into a richly imagined realm where adventure awaits at every turn. This gripping tale will captivate audiences who crave fantasy narratives infused with emotional depth and high stakes.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Rulers of None" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories