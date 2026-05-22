Paul Flores’s Newly Released "The Psalms" is a Faith-Centered Guide Offering Biblical Insight and Encouragement for Daily Life
“The Psalms: A Devotional Praising God and Crying Out to Him” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paul Flores is an inspiring devotional that helps readers apply the timeless truths of Scripture to life’s challenges while deepening their relationship with God.
Naples, FL, May 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Psalms: A Devotional Praising God and Crying Out to Him”: a thoughtful and spiritually enriching devotional designed to guide readers through the wisdom, hope, and encouragement found in the Psalms. “The Psalms: A Devotional Praising God and Crying Out to Him” is the creation of published author, Paul Flores, a certified biblical counselor and ruling elder currently serving at Christ the King OPC in Naples, Florida, and leading Shepherd’s Answer Inc., where he provides pastoral guidance rooted in Scripture. After a career in boat repair, his faith deepened in adulthood, leading him into ministry, theological education, and counseling. Married since 1976, he is a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His work focuses on helping others navigate life’s challenges through God’s Word, a mission strengthened during the COVID-19 pandemic as he shared hope through teaching and writing on the Psalms.
Flores shares, “Life can bring many challenges to our security, comfort, and ways of thinking. God has already provided the answer to those challenges through the timeless wisdom and hope of the Psalms. The gospel message is woven through these writings written and sung by those whose hope was found in God and His promises. Reading the Psalms and then seeking to understand what the original author was saying to the original audience under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit provides a timeless understanding of God’s glory and His love for His children.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul Flores’s new book offers readers a practical and heartfelt approach to engaging Scripture, encouraging spiritual growth, renewed perspective, and a deeper trust in God through every season of life.
Consumers can purchase “The Psalms: A Devotional Praising God and Crying Out to Him” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Psalms: A Devotional Praising God and Crying Out to Him”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Flores shares, “Life can bring many challenges to our security, comfort, and ways of thinking. God has already provided the answer to those challenges through the timeless wisdom and hope of the Psalms. The gospel message is woven through these writings written and sung by those whose hope was found in God and His promises. Reading the Psalms and then seeking to understand what the original author was saying to the original audience under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit provides a timeless understanding of God’s glory and His love for His children.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul Flores’s new book offers readers a practical and heartfelt approach to engaging Scripture, encouraging spiritual growth, renewed perspective, and a deeper trust in God through every season of life.
Consumers can purchase “The Psalms: A Devotional Praising God and Crying Out to Him” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Psalms: A Devotional Praising God and Crying Out to Him”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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