Recent Release, "It's Hard to Let Go," from Christian Faith Publishing Author De'Nasha Jackson, Explores the Path to Healing After Heartbreak and Rejection
Lafayette, LA, May 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- De'Nasha Jackson has completed a new book, "It's Hard to Let Go: Twenty-One Day Devotion Challenge to Help Overcome a Broken Heart and Rejection," which offers readers a transformative journey through one woman's experience with profound loss. When heartbreak strikes and rejection threatens to overwhelm, many find themselves adrift in pain with no clear path forward. This devotional provides a structured companion through those darkest moments, inviting readers to walk alongside the author as she shares the intimate prayers and reflections that carried her through her own season of sorrow.
Jackson brings an authentic voice to this work, drawn from her own experience of heartbreak and the spiritual renewal she discovered through daily communion with God. With a Bachelor's degree in Religion: Biblical and Theological Studies, she approaches faith not as abstract theology but as a living, breathing source of comfort and restoration. As a devoted servant of Jesus Christ and daughter of Louisiana, Jackson understands that healing is both a personal journey and a divine promise. Her willingness to share her devotional journal—written during her own desperate search for peace—demonstrates her commitment to walking with others through their valleys of tears.
Throughout "It's Hard to Let Go," readers will encounter themes of divine restoration, the assurance of God's greater purpose, and the profound truth that hope persists even in the depths of despair. Jackson's message is unambiguous: God is able to mend what feels permanently shattered. This twenty-one-day challenge invites believers to exchange their anguish for faith, their doubt for trust in a loving God whose plans exceed their wildest imagination. By journey's end, readers will discover that beyond every storm lies the promise of a rainbow, and beyond every night of weeping awaits the dawn.
"I learned through my own heartbreak that God's love is the only healing balm our hearts truly need," said author De'Nasha Jackson. "My prayer is that as readers walk through these twenty-one days with me, they will experience the same restoration and peace that transformed my broken heart into a testament of God's faithfulness."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, De'Nasha Jackson's spiritually rich work offers solace to anyone navigating the treacherous terrain of romantic loss. This devotional stands as a beacon of hope for the brokenhearted, reminding them that their pain is not the final word in their story.
Readers who wish to experience this consoling work can purchase "It's Hard to Let Go" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Jackson brings an authentic voice to this work, drawn from her own experience of heartbreak and the spiritual renewal she discovered through daily communion with God. With a Bachelor's degree in Religion: Biblical and Theological Studies, she approaches faith not as abstract theology but as a living, breathing source of comfort and restoration. As a devoted servant of Jesus Christ and daughter of Louisiana, Jackson understands that healing is both a personal journey and a divine promise. Her willingness to share her devotional journal—written during her own desperate search for peace—demonstrates her commitment to walking with others through their valleys of tears.
Throughout "It's Hard to Let Go," readers will encounter themes of divine restoration, the assurance of God's greater purpose, and the profound truth that hope persists even in the depths of despair. Jackson's message is unambiguous: God is able to mend what feels permanently shattered. This twenty-one-day challenge invites believers to exchange their anguish for faith, their doubt for trust in a loving God whose plans exceed their wildest imagination. By journey's end, readers will discover that beyond every storm lies the promise of a rainbow, and beyond every night of weeping awaits the dawn.
"I learned through my own heartbreak that God's love is the only healing balm our hearts truly need," said author De'Nasha Jackson. "My prayer is that as readers walk through these twenty-one days with me, they will experience the same restoration and peace that transformed my broken heart into a testament of God's faithfulness."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, De'Nasha Jackson's spiritually rich work offers solace to anyone navigating the treacherous terrain of romantic loss. This devotional stands as a beacon of hope for the brokenhearted, reminding them that their pain is not the final word in their story.
Readers who wish to experience this consoling work can purchase "It's Hard to Let Go" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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