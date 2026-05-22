Destyny & Lilyana Martinez’s Newly Released "The Band of Misfit Birds" is a Heartwarming Story That Celebrates Individuality and the Beauty of God-Given Differences
“The Band of Misfit Birds” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Destyny & Lilyana Martinez is an uplifting illustrated children’s book that encourages young readers to embrace what makes them unique while learning the value of friendship, faith, and community.
Las Vegas, NV, May 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Band of Misfit Birds”: a charming and encouraging children’s story that blends playful storytelling with meaningful Christian lessons about identity, acceptance, and love. “The Band of Misfit Birds” is the creation of published authors, Destyny & Lilyana Martinez.
Destyny and Lilyana Martinez are an adventurous mother-daughter duo who love exploring the outdoors and searching for hidden treasures in Las Vegas. They believe in the power of community, just like Jesus did, and enjoy being a part of their local neighborhood. Lilyana attends a microschool in Las Vegas and runs her own kid business, Lily’s Blooming Lemonade, at local farmers’ markets, bringing joy to her community. Destyny has a master’s in management and leadership. She always encourages her daughter to trust in Jesus and show love to everyone around them. Together, they’re on a mission to make the world brighter, one adventure at a time.
Destyny & Lilyana Martinez share, “Three birds who never quite fit in set out to discover that their quirks are actually their greatest strengths! Along the way, they—and their flock—learn the power of kindness, patience, and love. Written by a mother and her nine-year-old daughter who loves Jesus, this heartwarming story reminds kids that being different is a beautiful part of God’s design. At the end, families can enjoy guided questions that help connect the birds’ journey to the Fruit of the Spirit—a perfect way to grow faith and confidence together.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Destyny & Lilyana Martinez’s new book is an uplifting and imaginative reading experience that celebrates friendship, faith, and the courage to be different.
Consumers can purchase “The Band of Misfit Birds” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Band of Misfit Birds”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Destyny and Lilyana Martinez are an adventurous mother-daughter duo who love exploring the outdoors and searching for hidden treasures in Las Vegas. They believe in the power of community, just like Jesus did, and enjoy being a part of their local neighborhood. Lilyana attends a microschool in Las Vegas and runs her own kid business, Lily’s Blooming Lemonade, at local farmers’ markets, bringing joy to her community. Destyny has a master’s in management and leadership. She always encourages her daughter to trust in Jesus and show love to everyone around them. Together, they’re on a mission to make the world brighter, one adventure at a time.
Destyny & Lilyana Martinez share, “Three birds who never quite fit in set out to discover that their quirks are actually their greatest strengths! Along the way, they—and their flock—learn the power of kindness, patience, and love. Written by a mother and her nine-year-old daughter who loves Jesus, this heartwarming story reminds kids that being different is a beautiful part of God’s design. At the end, families can enjoy guided questions that help connect the birds’ journey to the Fruit of the Spirit—a perfect way to grow faith and confidence together.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Destyny & Lilyana Martinez’s new book is an uplifting and imaginative reading experience that celebrates friendship, faith, and the courage to be different.
Consumers can purchase “The Band of Misfit Birds” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Band of Misfit Birds”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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