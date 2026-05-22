Rachel Holmes Awagu’s Newly Released "Dusty" is a Charming Children’s Story About Finding Purpose, Adapting to Change, and Discovering Everyone Has a Special Role
“Dusty” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachel Holmes Awagu is a heartwarming children’s story that follows an aging piece of chalk who learns that even when life changes unexpectedly, there is always a meaningful purpose waiting to be discovered.
Shreveport, LA, May 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Dusty”: a delightful and imaginative children’s story about change, resilience, and discovering one’s unique purpose. “Dusty” is the creation of published author, Rachel Holmes Awagu, who lives in Shreveport, Louisiana, with her husband and two sons. She currently works as an elementary school librarian. Her hobbies include reading children’s books, writing, watching movies, and spending time with her family.
Awagu shares, “Dusty Chalk is one of the older, original school supplies who lives in Classroom B-5. For years, he has been used every day on a green chalkboard by the teacher. Over the summer, the school janitor replaces the green chalkboard with a white, smooth, shiny board. When Dusty Chalk realizes that he is useless on the new board, he begins to feel worthless and hopeless. As the teacher returns to school from summer break, Dusty Chalk knows that his destiny lies in the hands of the teacher. Will he be of use anymore or become a dust of memories?
Dusty Chalk is the first of several books that introduce the characters from The Twisted Classroom.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Holmes Awagu’s new book presents a thoughtful lesson for young readers through the perspective of a classroom supply that fears becoming obsolete when change arrives.
Consumers can purchase “Dusty” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dusty”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Awagu shares, “Dusty Chalk is one of the older, original school supplies who lives in Classroom B-5. For years, he has been used every day on a green chalkboard by the teacher. Over the summer, the school janitor replaces the green chalkboard with a white, smooth, shiny board. When Dusty Chalk realizes that he is useless on the new board, he begins to feel worthless and hopeless. As the teacher returns to school from summer break, Dusty Chalk knows that his destiny lies in the hands of the teacher. Will he be of use anymore or become a dust of memories?
Dusty Chalk is the first of several books that introduce the characters from The Twisted Classroom.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Holmes Awagu’s new book presents a thoughtful lesson for young readers through the perspective of a classroom supply that fears becoming obsolete when change arrives.
Consumers can purchase “Dusty” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dusty”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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