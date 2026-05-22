Recent Release, "Rule of Faith and Code of Conduct" from Christian Faith Publishing Author Albert Davis Sr., Offers Biblical Guidance for Purposeful Living
Riverside, CA, May 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Albert Davis Sr. has completed a stirring new book, titled, "Rule of Faith and Code of Conduct," which serves as a heartfelt exploration of what it means to anchor one's life in Scripture and allow faith to reshape every dimension of daily existence. Through reflections grounded in biblical passages, the work examines how genuine belief in Jesus Christ transforms not merely what we think, but fundamentally how we conduct ourselves in the world.
With over four decades of ordained ministry experience, Albert Davis Sr. brings profound spiritual insight to his writing. As a devoted father, husband, and servant leader currently working as a Protestant volunteer at a state correctional facility in California, he writes from authentic experience about the challenges and rewards of maintaining faith-centered living. His years of pastoral guidance inform every page with wisdom born from real spiritual encounters and mentorship.
"Rule of Faith and Code of Conduct" invites readers into a deeper understanding of spiritual maturity and divine purpose. Davis explores how embracing one's calling leads to renewed minds, purposeful living, and the capacity to reflect God's love in everyday interactions. Readers will discover that faith transcends mere doctrinal belief—it becomes the foundation for ethical conduct, relational integrity, and a life marked by peace. This timely work reminds believers that authentic Christianity is lived, not simply professed.
"My deepest desire through this book is to help readers understand that their faith journey shapes everything they do," said author Albert Davis Sr. "When we truly grasp what Christ has done for us, our conduct naturally reflects His character and transforms our communities."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Albert Davis Sr.'s enlightening work equips believers to align their daily choices with biblical principles and spiritual conviction. This resource strengthens faith communities and encourages individual spiritual growth during times when moral clarity is increasingly needed.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "Rule of Faith and Code of Conduct" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
With over four decades of ordained ministry experience, Albert Davis Sr. brings profound spiritual insight to his writing. As a devoted father, husband, and servant leader currently working as a Protestant volunteer at a state correctional facility in California, he writes from authentic experience about the challenges and rewards of maintaining faith-centered living. His years of pastoral guidance inform every page with wisdom born from real spiritual encounters and mentorship.
"Rule of Faith and Code of Conduct" invites readers into a deeper understanding of spiritual maturity and divine purpose. Davis explores how embracing one's calling leads to renewed minds, purposeful living, and the capacity to reflect God's love in everyday interactions. Readers will discover that faith transcends mere doctrinal belief—it becomes the foundation for ethical conduct, relational integrity, and a life marked by peace. This timely work reminds believers that authentic Christianity is lived, not simply professed.
"My deepest desire through this book is to help readers understand that their faith journey shapes everything they do," said author Albert Davis Sr. "When we truly grasp what Christ has done for us, our conduct naturally reflects His character and transforms our communities."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Albert Davis Sr.'s enlightening work equips believers to align their daily choices with biblical principles and spiritual conviction. This resource strengthens faith communities and encourages individual spiritual growth during times when moral clarity is increasingly needed.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "Rule of Faith and Code of Conduct" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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