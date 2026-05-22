Recent Release, "Ruah," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Dan Phillips, Follows Two Souls Guided by the Holy Spirit Toward Redemptive Encounters Across Decades
Deland, FL, May 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dan Phillips has completed a new book, "Ruah": Following His Footsteps, a captivating exploration of divine calling that begins in 1927 with sixteen-year-old Simon Schafer in the small town of Monmouth, Maine. Called by God to become a disciple, Simon embarks on a remarkable six-decade journey across the United States, following the Holy Spirit's guidance to weary souls in distress. With each person he encounters, Simon offers them the spiritual sustenance that only God's Word can provide, leaving behind a portrait as a parting gift—a tangible reminder of grace.
The author brings decades of professional experience and a deep faith journey to this work. Dan Phillips spent most of his adult life as a technology consultant in the hospitality industry before retiring to pursue his lifelong passion for writing. His spiritual awakening later in life has shaped his understanding of God's relationship with humanity, and he channels that insight through his craft. By transforming a cherished short story into this full novel, he has created something far more expansive—a meditation on listening to God through the opportunities He places before us and the spiritual gifts He bestows.
"Ruah" weaves together two storylines separated by seventy-five years, introducing Katelyn Taylor, a young woman who lost her father in the 9/11 attacks and descended into self-destruction before finding refuge with her grandparents in Anderson, California. There, she discovers a portrait created by Simon decades earlier—a discovery that becomes the catalyst for her own spiritual awakening and journey back through time to unravel the mystery of God's providence. Through these parallel narratives, readers will encounter profound questions about faith, healing, and how the Holy Spirit orchestrates divine encounters to transform lives across generations.
"This novel reflects my belief that God communicates with us through the opportunities He places in our path," said author Dan Phillips. "I hope readers experience the Holy Spirit's presence in these pages and recognize how He continues to guide us toward our inherited place in heaven."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dan Phillips's faith-filled work offers readers an emotionally resonant reminder of God's unending grace and the transformative power of obedience to the Holy Spirit's leading. This novel demonstrates how God's purposes can transcend time itself, touching hearts and changing destinies across generations.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "Ruah": Following His Footsteps at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author brings decades of professional experience and a deep faith journey to this work. Dan Phillips spent most of his adult life as a technology consultant in the hospitality industry before retiring to pursue his lifelong passion for writing. His spiritual awakening later in life has shaped his understanding of God's relationship with humanity, and he channels that insight through his craft. By transforming a cherished short story into this full novel, he has created something far more expansive—a meditation on listening to God through the opportunities He places before us and the spiritual gifts He bestows.
"Ruah" weaves together two storylines separated by seventy-five years, introducing Katelyn Taylor, a young woman who lost her father in the 9/11 attacks and descended into self-destruction before finding refuge with her grandparents in Anderson, California. There, she discovers a portrait created by Simon decades earlier—a discovery that becomes the catalyst for her own spiritual awakening and journey back through time to unravel the mystery of God's providence. Through these parallel narratives, readers will encounter profound questions about faith, healing, and how the Holy Spirit orchestrates divine encounters to transform lives across generations.
"This novel reflects my belief that God communicates with us through the opportunities He places in our path," said author Dan Phillips. "I hope readers experience the Holy Spirit's presence in these pages and recognize how He continues to guide us toward our inherited place in heaven."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dan Phillips's faith-filled work offers readers an emotionally resonant reminder of God's unending grace and the transformative power of obedience to the Holy Spirit's leading. This novel demonstrates how God's purposes can transcend time itself, touching hearts and changing destinies across generations.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "Ruah": Following His Footsteps at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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