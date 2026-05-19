Tangent® Materials Announces Industry First: Tangent PolySheet™ CB Earns Certification to NSF 537, Becoming the First PFAS-Free NSF Standard 51 Food Equipment Material
New food-grade synthetic cutting-board sheet, engineered from the ground up without per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), establishes a new materialsafety benchmark for food-contact and food-equipment applications.
Aurora, IL, May 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tangent® Materials, the pioneer and category leader in high-performance synthetic materials since 2003, today announced that Tangent PolySheet™ CB, its newly developed food-grade cutting-board sheet, has become the first NSF Standard 51 Food Equipment Material in the world certified to NSF 537: PFAS-Free Products for Nonfood Compounds and Food Equipment Materials.
Tangent PolySheet™ CB, which is also certified to NSF/ANSI Standard 51: Food Equipment Materials for sanitation, is purpose-engineered for food-contact applications across cutting boards, food-prep surfaces, food-processing equipment, and commercial-kitchen components. Every component of the product is formulated without per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — the class of synthetic compounds commonly referred to as ‘forever chemicals" and increasingly subject to regulatory scrutiny at the federal and state levels.
“Today’s announcement reflects what happens when material science leadership and consumer safety come together,” said Kevin Potthoff, CEO of Tangent® Materials. “We’ve spent more than two decades pushing the boundaries of what high-performance synthetic materials can do. With Tangent PolySheet™ CB, we’ve delivered a food-grade material that doesn’t ask our customers — or the people they serve — to compromise on performance, safety, or sustainability.”
“By eliminating chemicals of concern like PFAS, NSF-certified food contact materials help to protect human health while meeting rigorous safety and quality requirements,” said Sam Cole, Director of Food Equipment at NSF. “NSF remains dedicated to supporting manufacturers like Tangent® Materials in delivering safer, more sustainable solutions to the industry, and we are hopeful that others will follow suit.”
First-in-Category Material Safety Leadership
Tangent PolySheet™ CB is designed for demanding food-contact environments that require both durability and material integrity. Typical applications include:
• Cutting boards and food-prep surfaces for industrial food production
• Food processing and packaging equipment components
• Commercial kitchen surfaces and food-handling machinery parts
• Baking, dairy, and beverage processing equipment
The product will be available in a variety of sizes and colors, and will ship from Tangent’s master distribution partner, Professional Plastics. “We are excited to be part of introducing this innovative new product and bring a forward-thinking solution to customers across the market,” said Mark Casey, President of Professional Plastics. “At Professional Plastics, we are committed to delivering advanced material technologies that help customers improve performance, efficiency, and long-term reliability.” Nationwide commercial availability is anticipated in Summer 2026.
About Tangent® Materials
Founded in 2003, Tangent® Materials is the pioneer and category leader in high-performance synthetic materials. Through continuous innovation in material science, Tangent® engineers products that reimagine the future of life outdoors and the industries that power daily life — from Residential outdoor furniture to Commercial site amenities to Structural bridge fendering and marine decking, and now food-grade applications with Tangent PolySheet™ CB. All Tangent® products are proudly Made in the USA. Learn more at tangentmaterials.com.
About NSF
NSF – www.NSF.org - is an independent, global services organization dedicated to protecting and advancing human health for more than 80 years by developing public health standards and providing world-class testing, inspection, certification, advisory services, and digital solutions to the food, water, and wellness products industries. NSF has 40,000 clients in 110 countries and is a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety and Water Quality.
About Professional Plastics
Professional Plastics is a leading distributor, manufacturer, and fabricator of high-performance plastics. With a worldwide network of facilities strategically located in the United States and Asia, the company provides innovative material solutions and a powerful combination of local expertise and global reach. Family-owned and operated for over 40 years, Professional Plastics emphasizes an individualized approach to provide the best selection, service and pricing to make every customer experience outstanding. www.professionalplastics.com
Media Contact:
Sandy Pace, Marketing Manager
Tangent® Materials
Sandy.pace@tangentmaterials.com
630-264-1110
Tangent PolySheet™ CB, which is also certified to NSF/ANSI Standard 51: Food Equipment Materials for sanitation, is purpose-engineered for food-contact applications across cutting boards, food-prep surfaces, food-processing equipment, and commercial-kitchen components. Every component of the product is formulated without per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — the class of synthetic compounds commonly referred to as ‘forever chemicals" and increasingly subject to regulatory scrutiny at the federal and state levels.
“Today’s announcement reflects what happens when material science leadership and consumer safety come together,” said Kevin Potthoff, CEO of Tangent® Materials. “We’ve spent more than two decades pushing the boundaries of what high-performance synthetic materials can do. With Tangent PolySheet™ CB, we’ve delivered a food-grade material that doesn’t ask our customers — or the people they serve — to compromise on performance, safety, or sustainability.”
“By eliminating chemicals of concern like PFAS, NSF-certified food contact materials help to protect human health while meeting rigorous safety and quality requirements,” said Sam Cole, Director of Food Equipment at NSF. “NSF remains dedicated to supporting manufacturers like Tangent® Materials in delivering safer, more sustainable solutions to the industry, and we are hopeful that others will follow suit.”
First-in-Category Material Safety Leadership
Tangent PolySheet™ CB is designed for demanding food-contact environments that require both durability and material integrity. Typical applications include:
• Cutting boards and food-prep surfaces for industrial food production
• Food processing and packaging equipment components
• Commercial kitchen surfaces and food-handling machinery parts
• Baking, dairy, and beverage processing equipment
The product will be available in a variety of sizes and colors, and will ship from Tangent’s master distribution partner, Professional Plastics. “We are excited to be part of introducing this innovative new product and bring a forward-thinking solution to customers across the market,” said Mark Casey, President of Professional Plastics. “At Professional Plastics, we are committed to delivering advanced material technologies that help customers improve performance, efficiency, and long-term reliability.” Nationwide commercial availability is anticipated in Summer 2026.
About Tangent® Materials
Founded in 2003, Tangent® Materials is the pioneer and category leader in high-performance synthetic materials. Through continuous innovation in material science, Tangent® engineers products that reimagine the future of life outdoors and the industries that power daily life — from Residential outdoor furniture to Commercial site amenities to Structural bridge fendering and marine decking, and now food-grade applications with Tangent PolySheet™ CB. All Tangent® products are proudly Made in the USA. Learn more at tangentmaterials.com.
About NSF
NSF – www.NSF.org - is an independent, global services organization dedicated to protecting and advancing human health for more than 80 years by developing public health standards and providing world-class testing, inspection, certification, advisory services, and digital solutions to the food, water, and wellness products industries. NSF has 40,000 clients in 110 countries and is a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety and Water Quality.
About Professional Plastics
Professional Plastics is a leading distributor, manufacturer, and fabricator of high-performance plastics. With a worldwide network of facilities strategically located in the United States and Asia, the company provides innovative material solutions and a powerful combination of local expertise and global reach. Family-owned and operated for over 40 years, Professional Plastics emphasizes an individualized approach to provide the best selection, service and pricing to make every customer experience outstanding. www.professionalplastics.com
Media Contact:
Sandy Pace, Marketing Manager
Tangent® Materials
Sandy.pace@tangentmaterials.com
630-264-1110
Contact
Tangent MaterialsContact
Sandy Pace
630-264-1110
www.tangentmaterials.com
Sandy Pace
630-264-1110
www.tangentmaterials.com
Multimedia
Tangent PolySheet™ CB Information Sheet
Download the spec sheet for Tangent® PolySheet™ CB, the industry's first NSF-certified, PFAS-free HDPE cutting board sheet. Built for professional kitchens and food processing plants — superior durability, non-porous sanitary surface, and a knife-friendly cut. NSF 537 certified.
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