Human Expertise and AI-Assisted Review Combine in New ManufacturedHomeProNews Investigation Into Affordable Housing and Manufactured Housing Policy Gaps

A new MHProNews facts-evidence-analysis investigation, using AI-assisted tools and human editorial oversight, examines federal inaction, zoning barriers, and industry consolidation concerns affecting manufactured housing during a national affordability crisis. The report discusses the ROAD Act, industry policy positions, and market dynamics, while providing an audit trail for researchers, policymakers, journalists, and students of AI-assisted journalism.