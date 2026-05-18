Mike Dee’s "I Am My Biggest Stranger" Earns 5-Star Editorial Review from Readers’ Favorite
Mike Dee’s inspirational Christian self-help book "I Am My Biggest Stranger" has received a 5-star editorial review from Readers’ Favorite, praising its unique Dante-inspired framework, spiritual depth, and powerful message of personal transformation.
New Haven, CT, May 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Author Mike Dee’s inspirational Christian self-help book, I Am My Biggest Stranger, has received a 5-star editorial review from Readers’ Favorite, a respected book review platform known for evaluating independent and traditionally published titles.
In the review, critic Romuald Dzemo praised the book’s originality, highlighting its unique use of Dante Alighieri’s Inferno as a framework for personal transformation and spiritual growth.
“I have never read something inspired by the book that is as close to enlightening as I Am My Biggest Stranger,” wrote Dzemo.
The review also described the book as a “thoughtful, inspiring work” that successfully blends Christian spirituality, modern psychology, and personal growth.
I Am My Biggest Stranger takes readers on a journey through the inner struggles of fear, shame, validation, and identity, using literary symbolism, biblical principles, and real-life personal experiences to encourage healing and transformation.
“I wrote this book to help people confront the stranger within—the version of themselves shaped by pain, fear, and survival—and realize freedom is possible,” said Mike Dee.
The book is currently available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback formats.
Book Link:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GYQYBBF2
Readers’ Favorite Review:
https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/i-am-my-biggest-stranger
In the review, critic Romuald Dzemo praised the book’s originality, highlighting its unique use of Dante Alighieri’s Inferno as a framework for personal transformation and spiritual growth.
“I have never read something inspired by the book that is as close to enlightening as I Am My Biggest Stranger,” wrote Dzemo.
The review also described the book as a “thoughtful, inspiring work” that successfully blends Christian spirituality, modern psychology, and personal growth.
I Am My Biggest Stranger takes readers on a journey through the inner struggles of fear, shame, validation, and identity, using literary symbolism, biblical principles, and real-life personal experiences to encourage healing and transformation.
“I wrote this book to help people confront the stranger within—the version of themselves shaped by pain, fear, and survival—and realize freedom is possible,” said Mike Dee.
The book is currently available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback formats.
Book Link:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GYQYBBF2
Readers’ Favorite Review:
https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/i-am-my-biggest-stranger
Contact
Susan Jackson-DunnContact
516-200-4760
516-200-4760
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