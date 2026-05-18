Treasure Island at Theatre School @ North Coast Rep
Solana Beach, CA, May 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents Treasure Island, the classic adventure tale by Robert Louis Stevenson and adapted by Todd Espeland.
The show runs approximately 90 minutes with a 15-minute intermission, featuring heart-pounding adventure throughout. Additional production staff include Director Steve Smith, Sound Designer, Natalia Demko; Stage Manager, Benedict Heaps; Lighting Designer, Liam Sullivan; Isabella Podesta, Student Assistant Director.
Featured in the cast are Pippa Diaz, Encinitas; Kiera Hewitt, Carlsbad; Koji Hinderliter, Hillcrest; Theodora Hoyle, Del Mar; Kaia Rae Minasian, Rancho Santa Fe; Gaby Neira, Carmel Valley; Alice Price, Carlsbad; Ruby Reid, Escondido; Maya Rosenberg, Del Mar; Nicole Sample, Encinitas; Harper Smith, Encinitas; Genvieve Tai, San Elijo Hills; Phoebe Thomas, San Marcos; Maeve Zavattero, Carlsbad.
Performances are May 21 through May 24 on North Coast Repertory
Theatre’s MainStage: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach, CA 92075 with
show times at 5:30pm May 21, 22, and 23.
Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $12 for students. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.
The show runs approximately 90 minutes with a 15-minute intermission, featuring heart-pounding adventure throughout. Additional production staff include Director Steve Smith, Sound Designer, Natalia Demko; Stage Manager, Benedict Heaps; Lighting Designer, Liam Sullivan; Isabella Podesta, Student Assistant Director.
Featured in the cast are Pippa Diaz, Encinitas; Kiera Hewitt, Carlsbad; Koji Hinderliter, Hillcrest; Theodora Hoyle, Del Mar; Kaia Rae Minasian, Rancho Santa Fe; Gaby Neira, Carmel Valley; Alice Price, Carlsbad; Ruby Reid, Escondido; Maya Rosenberg, Del Mar; Nicole Sample, Encinitas; Harper Smith, Encinitas; Genvieve Tai, San Elijo Hills; Phoebe Thomas, San Marcos; Maeve Zavattero, Carlsbad.
Performances are May 21 through May 24 on North Coast Repertory
Theatre’s MainStage: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach, CA 92075 with
show times at 5:30pm May 21, 22, and 23.
Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $12 for students. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.
Contact
North Coast Repertory TheatreContact
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
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