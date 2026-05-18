The Most Happy Fella at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, May 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- North Coast Repertory Theatre presents The Most Happy Fella, a new intimate version of Frank Loesser’s lush, romantic musical masterpiece. Set against the sun-drenched vineyards of California’s Napa Valley, this passionate tale of unexpected love weaves together unforgettable characters with one of musical theatre’s most ambitious and breathtaking scores.
Jeffrey B. Moss directs Gregory North,* Jacob Caltrider,* Chris Hunter,* Jason Maddy,* Andrew Hey,* Shinah Hey,* Bethany Slomka,* and Lauren Weinberg,* with Morgan Hollingsworth, Eli Wood, Tori Hitchcock, and Isabelle Pizzurro. Elan McMahan is the Music Director/Pianist, with Justin Gray at Piano and Melissa Glasgow as Choreographer. Vernon Willet* is the Production Stage Manager. The Design Team includes Marty Burnett (Set Design), Matthew Novotny (Light Design), Alina Bokovikova (Costume Design), Grace Wong (Associate Costume Design), Tristan King (Sound Design), Michael Wogulis (Props Design), Matt FitzGerald (Projection Design), Meredith Lange (Sound Mixer) and Megan Woodley (Hair and Wig Design).
* The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.
The Most Happy Fella performances begin Tuesday, June 3, 2026, at 7:00 pm. Final performance is Sunday, June 28, 2026, at 2:00 pm. The show runs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:00 pm, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm, Sunday evenings at 7:00 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm. Additional matinee 2pm performances: June 5 & June 24. There will be a talkback with the cast on June 12 after the performance.
Jeffrey B. Moss directs Gregory North,* Jacob Caltrider,* Chris Hunter,* Jason Maddy,* Andrew Hey,* Shinah Hey,* Bethany Slomka,* and Lauren Weinberg,* with Morgan Hollingsworth, Eli Wood, Tori Hitchcock, and Isabelle Pizzurro. Elan McMahan is the Music Director/Pianist, with Justin Gray at Piano and Melissa Glasgow as Choreographer. Vernon Willet* is the Production Stage Manager. The Design Team includes Marty Burnett (Set Design), Matthew Novotny (Light Design), Alina Bokovikova (Costume Design), Grace Wong (Associate Costume Design), Tristan King (Sound Design), Michael Wogulis (Props Design), Matt FitzGerald (Projection Design), Meredith Lange (Sound Mixer) and Megan Woodley (Hair and Wig Design).
* The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.
The Most Happy Fella performances begin Tuesday, June 3, 2026, at 7:00 pm. Final performance is Sunday, June 28, 2026, at 2:00 pm. The show runs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:00 pm, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm, Sunday evenings at 7:00 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm. Additional matinee 2pm performances: June 5 & June 24. There will be a talkback with the cast on June 12 after the performance.
Contact
North Coast Repertory TheatreContact
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
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