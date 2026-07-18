San Marcos Basketball Invests in Youth Development Through Inclusive Basketball Camps
San Marcos Basketball has launched a new series of affordable youth basketball camps, which aim to expand access to structured athletic training in North County San Diego.
San Marcos, CA, July 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Marcos Basketball is set to kick off another round of seasonal youth camps that offer boys in grades three through eight opportunities to refine their capabilities and dedication to play the sport. Through these programs, players can gain real-game experience. In addition to athletic training, camps likewise focus on building leadership, teamwork, and confidence that are essential on and off the court.
Participants can expect to learn through hands-on coaching, small-group exercises, and game-based activities to sharpen their play and interpersonal skills. To provide an engaging and personalized experience, each camp limits enrollment to ensure participants receive focused attention from experienced coaches. The organization also intended to keep registration fees affordable so the programs remain accessible to families—regardless of their background and income.
“Besides improving basketball performance, our goal is to inspire a love for the game while fostering resilience as well as discipline and a sense of community among our participants. We want every camper to leave not only as stronger players but also with the confidence and mindset to pursue their passions in sports and in life,” said Hilda Mateiu, CEO of San Marcos Basketball.
Earlier, the organization had already emphasized its commitment to supporting youth across San Marcos and North County through structured basketball programs. As a nonprofit corporation, San Marcos Basketball primarily relies on volunteer coaches and directs collected fees exclusively toward gym space, equipment, and tournament expenses—ensuring that a competitive and developmental sport remains within reach for the passionate kids and their families. Beyond competition, the group provides solid mentorship and guidance through year-round training and AAU teams, helping young athletes grow as individuals and build lasting connections.
“Our programs are designed to give back to society while helping kids explore their potential. By extending structured opportunities and exposure to competitive play, we hope to motivate the next generation not just as players but as active, engaged members of their respective communities,” Mateiu stated.
Currently, San Marcos Basketball continues to invite young athletes to join its seasonal camps. Families interested in enlisting their children are encouraged to register early, as slots are limited. For more information or assistance with registration, you may contact the organization at 760-696-7959.
Participants can expect to learn through hands-on coaching, small-group exercises, and game-based activities to sharpen their play and interpersonal skills. To provide an engaging and personalized experience, each camp limits enrollment to ensure participants receive focused attention from experienced coaches. The organization also intended to keep registration fees affordable so the programs remain accessible to families—regardless of their background and income.
“Besides improving basketball performance, our goal is to inspire a love for the game while fostering resilience as well as discipline and a sense of community among our participants. We want every camper to leave not only as stronger players but also with the confidence and mindset to pursue their passions in sports and in life,” said Hilda Mateiu, CEO of San Marcos Basketball.
Earlier, the organization had already emphasized its commitment to supporting youth across San Marcos and North County through structured basketball programs. As a nonprofit corporation, San Marcos Basketball primarily relies on volunteer coaches and directs collected fees exclusively toward gym space, equipment, and tournament expenses—ensuring that a competitive and developmental sport remains within reach for the passionate kids and their families. Beyond competition, the group provides solid mentorship and guidance through year-round training and AAU teams, helping young athletes grow as individuals and build lasting connections.
“Our programs are designed to give back to society while helping kids explore their potential. By extending structured opportunities and exposure to competitive play, we hope to motivate the next generation not just as players but as active, engaged members of their respective communities,” Mateiu stated.
Currently, San Marcos Basketball continues to invite young athletes to join its seasonal camps. Families interested in enlisting their children are encouraged to register early, as slots are limited. For more information or assistance with registration, you may contact the organization at 760-696-7959.
Contact
San Marcos BasketballContact
Hilda Mateiu
(760) 696-7959
https://www.smbball.org
Hilda Mateiu
(760) 696-7959
https://www.smbball.org
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