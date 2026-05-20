Loveforce International Releases a Blues Song About AI and Debuts by Walter Dolfini and John’s Day
On Friday, May 22, Loveforce International will release three new Digital Music Singles, one is by a veteran recording artist, the other two will feature the debuts of one exclusive artist and one featured artist.
Santa Clarita, CA, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, May 22, Loveforce International will release three new Digital Music Singles. One of the releases is by a veteran recording artist. The other two releases feature the debuts of one exclusive artist and one featured artist.
Walter Dolfini’s debut release is entitled “Musical Gumbo.” It is a blending of various genres of music. You can hear elements of Latin, Smooth Jazz, Hip Hop, EDM and even a bit of Celtic. It’s upbeat rhythms create a fast paced tour of different genres that are not often associated with each other, especially in the same musical composition.
The newly signed band John’s Day will be featured on The Loveforce Collective‘s “Hooker Mountain”. It is a serio-comic, melodic, soft rock novelty song about a memorable excursion to a mountain resort. It’s the type of song that may bring back memories of good times with perhaps, a hint of romance thrown in.
Honey Davis’s new single is entitled “I Need To Let Ai Pick My Women.” It is a Blues song that has a humorous edge to it. It uses a driving bass line, steady drum beat, and electric guitar to propel the lyrical concept of using Ai to Pick a date/mate.
“We have two strong debuts and a powerful, humorous, Blues song this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We think the Walter Dolfini release has the potential to break down some musical barriers and John’s Day debut is an interesting novelty song,” he continued.
The three new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Walter Dolfini’s debut release is entitled “Musical Gumbo.” It is a blending of various genres of music. You can hear elements of Latin, Smooth Jazz, Hip Hop, EDM and even a bit of Celtic. It’s upbeat rhythms create a fast paced tour of different genres that are not often associated with each other, especially in the same musical composition.
The newly signed band John’s Day will be featured on The Loveforce Collective‘s “Hooker Mountain”. It is a serio-comic, melodic, soft rock novelty song about a memorable excursion to a mountain resort. It’s the type of song that may bring back memories of good times with perhaps, a hint of romance thrown in.
Honey Davis’s new single is entitled “I Need To Let Ai Pick My Women.” It is a Blues song that has a humorous edge to it. It uses a driving bass line, steady drum beat, and electric guitar to propel the lyrical concept of using Ai to Pick a date/mate.
“We have two strong debuts and a powerful, humorous, Blues song this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We think the Walter Dolfini release has the potential to break down some musical barriers and John’s Day debut is an interesting novelty song,” he continued.
The three new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
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