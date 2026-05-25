Author Dennis Duane’s New Book, "Silver Berries," is a Gripping Novel That Centers Around a Young Clovis Boy Who, After Becoming Transformed, Seeks to Eradicate Humanity

Recent release “Silver Berries” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dennis Duane centers around the Clovis people, for whom silver berries are a precious resource. When one of their own is transformed into a monster, he begins to use silver berries for his own nefarious purposes to grow stronger and destroy mankind, leading to the Clovis people being forced to fight back against him.