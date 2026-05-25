Author Dennis Duane’s New Book, "Silver Berries," is a Gripping Novel That Centers Around a Young Clovis Boy Who, After Becoming Transformed, Seeks to Eradicate Humanity
Recent release “Silver Berries” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dennis Duane centers around the Clovis people, for whom silver berries are a precious resource. When one of their own is transformed into a monster, he begins to use silver berries for his own nefarious purposes to grow stronger and destroy mankind, leading to the Clovis people being forced to fight back against him.
Eugene, OR, May 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dennis Duane has completed his new book, “Silver Berries”: a riveting novel that follows the plight of the Clovis people as they face the threat of devastation from one of their own who has become a danger through the abuse of their precious silver berries.
“This book takes you into the personal lives of the Clovis People,” writes Duane. “Silver berries are precious to the Clovis people of the Pacific Northwest. The berries: preserve meat, improve taste, make one feel wonderful, cause visions, and allow contact with spirits.
“Belief in a good and evil afterlife forms a hunting culture, where power is held by spiritual leaders and the most skilled hunters.
“Along the gigantic glaciers, life is precarious. Hunting big-game animals is dangerous, and fast-changing weather kills. With life in a balancing act, disaster strikes the Clovis people.
“Through evil circumstances, causing ceremonies of immense pain, a child is turned into a monster. Learning to control animals, he seeks to eliminate humanity. Mixing animal blood with the silver berries, he creates an addictive drug that forever must be taken, turning him into a creature that can no longer stay hidden.
“A prehistoric Leonardo da Vinci, he captures the spirits of his victims on the calcite cave walls, painting a history of extermination.
“It becomes impossible for the Clovis people to follow strict, age-old laws and beliefs. The few survivors see entire clans decimated, until an army of hunters is gathered to kill him.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dennis Duane’s emotional and frightening tale will challenge readers while also honoring the Clovis people and their ancient way of life. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Silver Berries” is sure to keep readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Silver Berries” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“This book takes you into the personal lives of the Clovis People,” writes Duane. “Silver berries are precious to the Clovis people of the Pacific Northwest. The berries: preserve meat, improve taste, make one feel wonderful, cause visions, and allow contact with spirits.
“Belief in a good and evil afterlife forms a hunting culture, where power is held by spiritual leaders and the most skilled hunters.
“Along the gigantic glaciers, life is precarious. Hunting big-game animals is dangerous, and fast-changing weather kills. With life in a balancing act, disaster strikes the Clovis people.
“Through evil circumstances, causing ceremonies of immense pain, a child is turned into a monster. Learning to control animals, he seeks to eliminate humanity. Mixing animal blood with the silver berries, he creates an addictive drug that forever must be taken, turning him into a creature that can no longer stay hidden.
“A prehistoric Leonardo da Vinci, he captures the spirits of his victims on the calcite cave walls, painting a history of extermination.
“It becomes impossible for the Clovis people to follow strict, age-old laws and beliefs. The few survivors see entire clans decimated, until an army of hunters is gathered to kill him.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dennis Duane’s emotional and frightening tale will challenge readers while also honoring the Clovis people and their ancient way of life. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Silver Berries” is sure to keep readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Silver Berries” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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