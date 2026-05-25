Author Glen Latham’s New Book, "The Street Gypsies," is a Compelling Tale That Details the Lives of the Urban Underclass in Chicago's Uptown Community During the 1970s
Recent release “The Street Gypsies” from Newman Springs Publishing author Glen Latham takes readers to Chicago’s Uptown community during the 1970s to explore the lives of those living as free spirits and colorful characters who populated the urban underclass, highlighting the addictive nature of the street lifestyle to the impact of the sexual revolution and civil rights movements.
Lindenhurst, IL, May 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Glen Latham, a graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and a licensed real estate agent in Illinois who has worked in IT for thirty-four years, has completed his new book, “The Street Gypsies”: a thrilling look into the lives of those living on the streets of Chicago’s Uptown community during the 1970s, exploring how these individuals found ways to survive during turbulent and changing times.
“‘The Street Gypsies’ … is about the urban underclass of street characters who lived in Chicago’s Uptown community during the 1970s,” writes Latham. “They were a society of free spirits. They were sometimes unsavory but almost always colorful characters who were street hustlers surviving on the streets by wit and grit, invariably getting caught up in the addictive nature of the lifestyle. The culture was probably a manifestation of the times. During those years, there was high unemployment in America. The economy was in a recession. It was also a time of social unrest and rebellion that spawned a number of radical groups. There was an anti-establishment climate that was fueled by the drop-out drug culture that carried over with its hippie influences from the 1960s. Add to that, the elements of the sexual revolution, the civil rights and women’s movements. It was the glory days of rock and R&B. All of this was the context for the mindset that prevailed within the street gypsy culture. Survival was made an art form by these resourceful and spirited characters.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Glen Latham’s enthralling tale is sure to captivate readers as they discover a whole new world set against the economic recession and shifting times of the 1970s in Chicago. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “The Street Gypsies” is sure to keep readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Street Gypsies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“‘The Street Gypsies’ … is about the urban underclass of street characters who lived in Chicago’s Uptown community during the 1970s,” writes Latham. “They were a society of free spirits. They were sometimes unsavory but almost always colorful characters who were street hustlers surviving on the streets by wit and grit, invariably getting caught up in the addictive nature of the lifestyle. The culture was probably a manifestation of the times. During those years, there was high unemployment in America. The economy was in a recession. It was also a time of social unrest and rebellion that spawned a number of radical groups. There was an anti-establishment climate that was fueled by the drop-out drug culture that carried over with its hippie influences from the 1960s. Add to that, the elements of the sexual revolution, the civil rights and women’s movements. It was the glory days of rock and R&B. All of this was the context for the mindset that prevailed within the street gypsy culture. Survival was made an art form by these resourceful and spirited characters.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Glen Latham’s enthralling tale is sure to captivate readers as they discover a whole new world set against the economic recession and shifting times of the 1970s in Chicago. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “The Street Gypsies” is sure to keep readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Street Gypsies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories