Author Glen Latham’s New Book, "The Street Gypsies," is a Compelling Tale That Details the Lives of the Urban Underclass in Chicago's Uptown Community During the 1970s

Recent release “The Street Gypsies” from Newman Springs Publishing author Glen Latham takes readers to Chicago’s Uptown community during the 1970s to explore the lives of those living as free spirits and colorful characters who populated the urban underclass, highlighting the addictive nature of the street lifestyle to the impact of the sexual revolution and civil rights movements.