Recent Release, "It Was Your Eyes," from Newman Springs Publishing Author G. J. Arellano, Explores One Man's Transformative Journey Toward Self-Acceptance
New York City, NY, May 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- G. J. Arellano has completed a new book, "It Was Your Eyes," a poignant exploration of Tyler, a man whose life has been shaped by the harsh judgments of others. Guarded by years of protective walls, Tyler drifts through his days with caution, keeping the world at arm's length. Everything shifts when he meets Nola, whose perception pierces through his carefully constructed defenses and sees him for who he truly is.
Drawing on over twenty years of professional experience, G. J. Arellano brings an authentic, grounded understanding of human resilience to her debut work. Her life— watching her children forge independent paths, and finding creative expression through gardening and dance—has instilled in her a deep appreciation for the quiet strength embedded within everyday struggles. This perspective infuses her storytelling with credible emotion and genuine insight into the transformative power of connection.
"It Was Your Eyes" examines the profound themes of acceptance, belonging, and the courage required to embrace vulnerability. As Tyler confronts the obstacles life presents and wrestles with the weight of past losses, he faces an urgent question: Can those closest to him truly support the choices he makes? Readers will discover a character torn between hope and despair, desperately seeking meaning while navigating decisions that carry both promise and peril. Through Tyler's struggle to find his place and purpose, the narrative explores whether he possesses the fortitude to fight for what matters most or whether walking away might be the only path forward.
"This story emerged from my deep belief in the strength we all possess during our most challenging moments," said author G. J. Arellano. "Tyler's journey reflects something universal—the desperate need to be seen and accepted for who we truly are, and the courage it takes to let someone close enough to do so."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, G. J. Arellano's compelling work offers readers an emotionally resonant portrait of personal transformation and the redemptive potential of human connection. This debut stands as a testament to the quiet power of perseverance in the face of life's most difficult crossroads.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "It Was Your Eyes" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Drawing on over twenty years of professional experience, G. J. Arellano brings an authentic, grounded understanding of human resilience to her debut work. Her life— watching her children forge independent paths, and finding creative expression through gardening and dance—has instilled in her a deep appreciation for the quiet strength embedded within everyday struggles. This perspective infuses her storytelling with credible emotion and genuine insight into the transformative power of connection.
"It Was Your Eyes" examines the profound themes of acceptance, belonging, and the courage required to embrace vulnerability. As Tyler confronts the obstacles life presents and wrestles with the weight of past losses, he faces an urgent question: Can those closest to him truly support the choices he makes? Readers will discover a character torn between hope and despair, desperately seeking meaning while navigating decisions that carry both promise and peril. Through Tyler's struggle to find his place and purpose, the narrative explores whether he possesses the fortitude to fight for what matters most or whether walking away might be the only path forward.
"This story emerged from my deep belief in the strength we all possess during our most challenging moments," said author G. J. Arellano. "Tyler's journey reflects something universal—the desperate need to be seen and accepted for who we truly are, and the courage it takes to let someone close enough to do so."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, G. J. Arellano's compelling work offers readers an emotionally resonant portrait of personal transformation and the redemptive potential of human connection. This debut stands as a testament to the quiet power of perseverance in the face of life's most difficult crossroads.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "It Was Your Eyes" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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