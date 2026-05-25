Author Dr. J. Boyd Morningstorm’s New Book, "From the Red Record to the Red Path: The Story of an Ancient Migration," Follows the Ancient Journeys of the Cree and Lenape

Recent release “From the Red Record to the Red Path: The Story of an Ancient Migration” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. J. Boyd Morningstorm is a compelling account that adds narrative and historical context to the symbolic records of the Lenni Lenape, which were originally written thousands of years ago, as well as the Northern Cree migration into Canadian provinces.