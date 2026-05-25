Author Dr. J. Boyd Morningstorm’s New Book, "From the Red Record to the Red Path: The Story of an Ancient Migration," Follows the Ancient Journeys of the Cree and Lenape
Recent release “From the Red Record to the Red Path: The Story of an Ancient Migration” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. J. Boyd Morningstorm is a compelling account that adds narrative and historical context to the symbolic records of the Lenni Lenape, which were originally written thousands of years ago, as well as the Northern Cree migration into Canadian provinces.
Camp Verde, AZ, May 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. J. Boyd Morningstorm, a retired educator who spends his time writing on American veterans and other subjects, has completed his new book, “From the Red Record to the Red Path: The Story of an Ancient Migration”: a fascinating account that explores the history and migration patterns of the Cree and Lenni Lenape peoples.
Dr. J. Boyd Morningstorm was born on Wisconsin’s Menominee Indian Reservation in 1947. In June of 1965, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps. By November, he was located in Okinawa, Japan, for a two-month jungle warfare program. In January of 1966, Morningstorm was assigned to Charlie Company, First Reconnaissance Battalion, First Marine Division for a one-year tour of duty in Vietnam. He completed his duty stateside at Marine barracks guard detachments on the East Coast. Following his service, Morningstorm enrolled at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and completed his bachelor’s degree in elementary education. He completed his secondary education social studies certification requirements at Florida State University, Tallahassee. From the University of Arizona, Tucson, he obtained his master’s degree in American Indian studies and his PhD in comparative cultural and literary studies.
“This story of ancient America was written to illuminate the significance of a very ancient American history, to clarify the existence of a precolonial history of the people in this region of the world,” writes Dr. Morningstorm. “It is a long-overlooked subject that has been demeaned and trivialized since the very beginning of contact between Europeans and North America.
“This writing adds story as well as history to a symbolic record written, beginning thousands of years ago, known as the ‘Red Record’ or ‘Wallam Olum’. It is the Red Record of the Red Path into North America. This story includes an overland migration of the same people that would become known as the Cree. Their story has been long overlooked.
“This route led them south on the Mackenzie River from the Northwest Territories, into the Central Canadian prairie provinces. This migration route would become the northern Cree migration.
“The Lenni Lenape route over the coastal ranges down to the northwest coast of North America. This route was a war-filled passage that led them south to the Columbia River. The Lenape took this route into what would become the northern United States.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. J. Boyd Morningstorm’s epic and enlightening series will take the reader through landscapes of time and disappearing worlds, following along on an ancient march into the present with many trials and tribulations.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “From the Red Record to the Red Path: The Story of an Ancient Migration” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Dr. J. Boyd Morningstorm was born on Wisconsin’s Menominee Indian Reservation in 1947. In June of 1965, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps. By November, he was located in Okinawa, Japan, for a two-month jungle warfare program. In January of 1966, Morningstorm was assigned to Charlie Company, First Reconnaissance Battalion, First Marine Division for a one-year tour of duty in Vietnam. He completed his duty stateside at Marine barracks guard detachments on the East Coast. Following his service, Morningstorm enrolled at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and completed his bachelor’s degree in elementary education. He completed his secondary education social studies certification requirements at Florida State University, Tallahassee. From the University of Arizona, Tucson, he obtained his master’s degree in American Indian studies and his PhD in comparative cultural and literary studies.
“This story of ancient America was written to illuminate the significance of a very ancient American history, to clarify the existence of a precolonial history of the people in this region of the world,” writes Dr. Morningstorm. “It is a long-overlooked subject that has been demeaned and trivialized since the very beginning of contact between Europeans and North America.
“This writing adds story as well as history to a symbolic record written, beginning thousands of years ago, known as the ‘Red Record’ or ‘Wallam Olum’. It is the Red Record of the Red Path into North America. This story includes an overland migration of the same people that would become known as the Cree. Their story has been long overlooked.
“This route led them south on the Mackenzie River from the Northwest Territories, into the Central Canadian prairie provinces. This migration route would become the northern Cree migration.
“The Lenni Lenape route over the coastal ranges down to the northwest coast of North America. This route was a war-filled passage that led them south to the Columbia River. The Lenape took this route into what would become the northern United States.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. J. Boyd Morningstorm’s epic and enlightening series will take the reader through landscapes of time and disappearing worlds, following along on an ancient march into the present with many trials and tribulations.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “From the Red Record to the Red Path: The Story of an Ancient Migration” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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