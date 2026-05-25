Recent Release, "Unwritten Chapters," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Denise Nicholas-Shaw, Explores Two Strangers Discovering Unexpected Connection Across Screens
Davis, CA, May 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Denise Nicholas-Shaw has completed a new book, "Unwritten Chapters," a contemporary romance that begins when Rylee Post, a novelist seeking museum expertise for her next project, reaches out to Noah Parker, the charismatic host of the television series Let's Explore! What starts as a simple Zoom call requesting research assistance transforms into something neither of them anticipated—a profound recognition that Rylee is the woman who has haunted Noah’s dreams.
The author brings authentic emotional depth to her characters' journey. Shaw has been crafting stories since childhood, discovering during a period of serious illness that writing evolved from hobby into calling. Her debut novel, Teagan's Dad, established her gift for exploring the intricate bonds between family members and romantic partners. Now, with "Unwritten Chapters," she weaves together the complexity of modern long-distance relationships with the timeless tension between desire and self-sacrifice.
In "Unwritten Chapters," readers will encounter the bittersweet reality of two people who feel destined for each other yet face seemingly insurmountable obstacles. When Noah becomes convinced that his forty-five years render him an unworthy partner for the thirty-one-year-old woman he loves—and that stepping back is the noble thing to do—the novel examines whether love can overcome our own self-imposed limitations. Through meaningful conversations with his estranged family members, Noah must confront whether he's genuinely protecting Rylee or simply surrendering to his own fears. This poignant story asks whether age truly defines our capacity for partnership, parenthood, and happiness.
"I wanted to explore the question of whether we have the right to make decisions for the people we love, even when we believe we're doing it for their own good," said author Denise Nicholas-Shaw. "Noah's struggle is deeply personal—he must learn that sometimes the greatest act of courage isn't letting go, but holding on despite our doubts."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Denise Nicholas-Shaw's resonant work offers readers an emotionally intelligent exploration of modern romance and the courage required to pursue genuine connection. The novel reminds us that meaningful relationships demand vulnerability, honest communication, and the willingness to challenge our own limiting beliefs.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Unwritten Chapters" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
The author brings authentic emotional depth to her characters' journey. Shaw has been crafting stories since childhood, discovering during a period of serious illness that writing evolved from hobby into calling. Her debut novel, Teagan's Dad, established her gift for exploring the intricate bonds between family members and romantic partners. Now, with "Unwritten Chapters," she weaves together the complexity of modern long-distance relationships with the timeless tension between desire and self-sacrifice.
In "Unwritten Chapters," readers will encounter the bittersweet reality of two people who feel destined for each other yet face seemingly insurmountable obstacles. When Noah becomes convinced that his forty-five years render him an unworthy partner for the thirty-one-year-old woman he loves—and that stepping back is the noble thing to do—the novel examines whether love can overcome our own self-imposed limitations. Through meaningful conversations with his estranged family members, Noah must confront whether he's genuinely protecting Rylee or simply surrendering to his own fears. This poignant story asks whether age truly defines our capacity for partnership, parenthood, and happiness.
"I wanted to explore the question of whether we have the right to make decisions for the people we love, even when we believe we're doing it for their own good," said author Denise Nicholas-Shaw. "Noah's struggle is deeply personal—he must learn that sometimes the greatest act of courage isn't letting go, but holding on despite our doubts."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Denise Nicholas-Shaw's resonant work offers readers an emotionally intelligent exploration of modern romance and the courage required to pursue genuine connection. The novel reminds us that meaningful relationships demand vulnerability, honest communication, and the willingness to challenge our own limiting beliefs.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Unwritten Chapters" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
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www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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