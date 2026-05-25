Author Herbert Pope’s New Book, “Use Your Imagination: Adventurer's CookBook 1,” is a Unique Cookbook That Features Unique Recipes Meant to be Personalized by the Reader
Recent release “Use Your Imagination: Adventurer's CookBook 1” from Newman Springs Publishing author Herbert Pope is a collection of mouthwatering recipes that the author invites readers to customize to their liking however they can imagine. From hearty entrees to unforgettable desserts, “Use Your Imagination: Adventurer's CookBook 1” is the perfect springboard for seasoned and novice chefs alike.
Magnolia, TX, May 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Herbert Pope, who is retired after over twenty-five years of working worldwide in the oil field, has completed his new book, “Use Your Imagination: Adventurer's CookBook 1”: a riveting cookbook that invites readers to use their imagination and creativity to personalize each recipe.
“I welcome you as a new owner of this book,” writes Pope. “The purpose of this book is to share my imagination and enjoyment of cooking and ignite your imagination and enjoyment of cooking.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Herbert Pope’s delectable recipes are perfectly crafted for readers to add their own touches, making each recipe perfectly tailored to their tastes. Perfect for both beginners and longtime cooks, “Use Your Imagination: Adventurer's CookBook 1” is a valuable resource for any kitchen.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Use Your Imagination: Adventurer's CookBook 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“I welcome you as a new owner of this book,” writes Pope. “The purpose of this book is to share my imagination and enjoyment of cooking and ignite your imagination and enjoyment of cooking.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Herbert Pope’s delectable recipes are perfectly crafted for readers to add their own touches, making each recipe perfectly tailored to their tastes. Perfect for both beginners and longtime cooks, “Use Your Imagination: Adventurer's CookBook 1” is a valuable resource for any kitchen.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Use Your Imagination: Adventurer's CookBook 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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