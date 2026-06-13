Conch Shell Productions Launches Multilingual CSP Artist Chat Initiative with Spanish- and French-Language Dubbing
Conch Shell Productions announced the expansion of its online CSP Artist Chat Series through Spanish- and French-language dubbing and translated content serving multilingual Caribbean and Caribbean diaspora communities.
Flushing, NY, June 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Conch Shell Productions is proud to announce the expansion of its online CSP Artist Chat Series through new Spanish- and French-language dubbing and translated content designed to serve multilingual Caribbean and Caribbean diaspora communities.
The initiative reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to accessibility, cultural inclusion, and amplifying Caribbean voices across film, theatre, and media. Through multilingual programming, Conch Shell Productions aims to deepen engagement with Spanish- and French-speaking audiences while expanding opportunities for cross-cultural dialogue throughout the global Caribbean diaspora.
The CSP Artist Chat Series features conversations with filmmakers, playwrights, actors, scholars, producers, and cultural leaders whose work reflects the richness and diversity of Caribbean storytelling. Episodes explore creative process, industry insight, cultural identity, and the evolving landscape of Caribbean cinema and theatre.
“This initiative is about making our conversations more accessible to the multilingual communities we serve,” said Magaly Colimon-Christopher. “The Caribbean is linguistically and culturally diverse, and we want our programming to reflect and honor that reality.”
The multilingual expansion is connected to the organization’s year-round new play development programming and the Conch Shell International Film Fest (CSIFF), which supports emerging and established Caribbean and Caribbean diaspora filmmakers through screenings, panels, workshops, and artist conversations.
Select dubbed episodes will be released through the Conch Shell Productions YouTube platform and shared across the organization’s digital channels.
The initiative reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to accessibility, cultural inclusion, and amplifying Caribbean voices across film, theatre, and media. Through multilingual programming, Conch Shell Productions aims to deepen engagement with Spanish- and French-speaking audiences while expanding opportunities for cross-cultural dialogue throughout the global Caribbean diaspora.
The CSP Artist Chat Series features conversations with filmmakers, playwrights, actors, scholars, producers, and cultural leaders whose work reflects the richness and diversity of Caribbean storytelling. Episodes explore creative process, industry insight, cultural identity, and the evolving landscape of Caribbean cinema and theatre.
“This initiative is about making our conversations more accessible to the multilingual communities we serve,” said Magaly Colimon-Christopher. “The Caribbean is linguistically and culturally diverse, and we want our programming to reflect and honor that reality.”
The multilingual expansion is connected to the organization’s year-round new play development programming and the Conch Shell International Film Fest (CSIFF), which supports emerging and established Caribbean and Caribbean diaspora filmmakers through screenings, panels, workshops, and artist conversations.
Select dubbed episodes will be released through the Conch Shell Productions YouTube platform and shared across the organization’s digital channels.
Contact
Conch Shell ProductionsContact
Magaly Colimon-Christopher
917-776-9647
www.conchshellproductions.com
Magaly Colimon-Christopher
917-776-9647
www.conchshellproductions.com
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