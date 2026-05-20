Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Henniker, New Hampshire Self Storage Facility
Joe Robinson, CCIM and Jessie Gilton of NAI Norwood Group, the New England representatives for Argus Self Storage Advisors, are pleased to announce the successful sale of Route 202 Self Storage at 872 Old Concord Road in Henniker, New Hampshire.
Henniker, NH, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Joe Robinson, CCIM and Jessie Gilton of NAI Norwood Group, the New England representatives for Argus Self Storage Advisors, are pleased to announce the successful sale of Route 202 Self Storage at 872 Old Concord Road in Henniker, New Hampshire.
Acquired by Extra Space Storage, the property is a 30,300 RSF self-storage facility completed in 2022 and situated on 2.21 acres along the Route 202 corridor with convenient access to Interstate 89. The transaction closed on May 14, 2026.
The facility includes 221 drive-up and enclosed storage units and operates on a fully remote management platform featuring electronic gate access and integrated security systems. The property serves the greater Henniker market and surrounding Central New Hampshire communities.
Joe Robinson, CCIM and Jessie Gilton represented the seller in the transaction on behalf of NAI Norwood Group and Argus Self Storage Advisors. They can be reached at 603-714-4019.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Acquired by Extra Space Storage, the property is a 30,300 RSF self-storage facility completed in 2022 and situated on 2.21 acres along the Route 202 corridor with convenient access to Interstate 89. The transaction closed on May 14, 2026.
The facility includes 221 drive-up and enclosed storage units and operates on a fully remote management platform featuring electronic gate access and integrated security systems. The property serves the greater Henniker market and surrounding Central New Hampshire communities.
Joe Robinson, CCIM and Jessie Gilton represented the seller in the transaction on behalf of NAI Norwood Group and Argus Self Storage Advisors. They can be reached at 603-714-4019.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
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