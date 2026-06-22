Calculated Industries Joined Industry Leaders at SkillsUSA 2026
National conference highlights the future of construction education, skilled trades, and workforce development
Carson City, NV, June 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Calculated Industries, a leading manufacturer of specialty calculators and construction tools, exhibited at the 2026 SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference, June 1-5, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. The event brought together students, educators, contractors, and industry leaders focused on the future of the skilled trades.
As a long-time supporter of construction education and workforce development, Calculated Industries used the event to connect with educators, apprenticeship programs, customers, and industry professionals while continuing conversations around construction technology and jobsite efficiency.
For over 40 years, Calculated Industries has supported trade professionals with specialty calculators, apps, and digital tools designed to improve accuracy, efficiency, and confidence on the jobsite. The company’s products are widely used by contractors, unions, apprenticeship programs, and trade schools across the country.
During the event, Calculated Industries:
* Met with educators, customers, and training partners
* Discussed trends in construction technology and workforce development
* Supported the next generation of skilled trades professionals
“SkillsUSA represents the future of the skilled trades, and we value the opportunity to connect with the students, instructors, and industry professionals helping move construction forward,” said Steve Kennedy, President of Calculated Industries. “Supporting trade education and workforce development continues to be an important investment for our industry.”
For more information about Calculated Industries, visit calculated.com.
About Calculated Industries
Calculated Industries has been helping professionals work smarter since 1978. For nearly 50 years, CI has delivered industry-specific calculators, apps, digital measuring and estimating devices, and other innovative tools that make complex work simple. From construction and architecture to real estate and finance, millions of users have trusted CI’s tools to put accurate answers at their fingertips. All products are designed and supported in Carson City, Nevada.
Calculated.com
As a long-time supporter of construction education and workforce development, Calculated Industries used the event to connect with educators, apprenticeship programs, customers, and industry professionals while continuing conversations around construction technology and jobsite efficiency.
For over 40 years, Calculated Industries has supported trade professionals with specialty calculators, apps, and digital tools designed to improve accuracy, efficiency, and confidence on the jobsite. The company’s products are widely used by contractors, unions, apprenticeship programs, and trade schools across the country.
During the event, Calculated Industries:
* Met with educators, customers, and training partners
* Discussed trends in construction technology and workforce development
* Supported the next generation of skilled trades professionals
“SkillsUSA represents the future of the skilled trades, and we value the opportunity to connect with the students, instructors, and industry professionals helping move construction forward,” said Steve Kennedy, President of Calculated Industries. “Supporting trade education and workforce development continues to be an important investment for our industry.”
For more information about Calculated Industries, visit calculated.com.
About Calculated Industries
Calculated Industries has been helping professionals work smarter since 1978. For nearly 50 years, CI has delivered industry-specific calculators, apps, digital measuring and estimating devices, and other innovative tools that make complex work simple. From construction and architecture to real estate and finance, millions of users have trusted CI’s tools to put accurate answers at their fingertips. All products are designed and supported in Carson City, Nevada.
Calculated.com
Contact
Calculated IndustriesContact
Stacie Griffin
775-445-6235
calculated.com
Stacie Griffin
775-445-6235
calculated.com
Categories