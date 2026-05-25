Recent Release, "1 Evil Thing," from Fulton Books Author Ashley Lucy, Explores a Haunting True Story About One Destructive Act That Forever Altered Lives
Phoenix, AZ, May 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ashley Lucy has completed a new book, "1 Evil Thing," a profound work rooted in genuine events that honor the memory of her friend Noelle Chagolla, whose tragic murder inspired this narrative. While some names have been changed to protect identities, the core facts remain authentic, presenting readers with documented details that emerged over time. This work serves as a testament to those lost and a call for awareness about the fragility of human life.
Ashley's journey as a mother of three daughters and grandmother has shaped her perspective on what truly matters. Drawing from her childhood memories and the enduring influence of her beloved grandmother, along with the support of cherished loved ones, Ashley brings an intimate understanding to her storytelling. Her personal experiences have instilled in her a deep commitment to sharing stories that resonate with the human heart.
"1 Evil Thing" examines the profound consequences of cruelty while celebrating the transformative power of love and compassion. The narrative challenges readers to recognize life's preciousness and to treat others with the same care they would offer themselves. Through this gripping account, Lucy invites audiences to witness how one devastating act can ripple through communities, while ultimately delivering a message of grace: to live fully, love deeply, and never allow evil to define our actions or our world.
"I wanted to tell this story with love and understanding," said author Ashley Lucy. "Through these pages, I hope readers discover how precious life truly is and commit to living with grace, kindness, and purpose every single day."
Published by Fulton Books, Ashley Lucy's unflinching work offers readers a sobering examination of tragedy and resilience. This significant narrative stands as both a memorial and a catalyst for meaningful reflection on how we treat one another.
Readers who wish to experience this vital work can purchase "1 Evil Thing" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Ashley's journey as a mother of three daughters and grandmother has shaped her perspective on what truly matters. Drawing from her childhood memories and the enduring influence of her beloved grandmother, along with the support of cherished loved ones, Ashley brings an intimate understanding to her storytelling. Her personal experiences have instilled in her a deep commitment to sharing stories that resonate with the human heart.
"1 Evil Thing" examines the profound consequences of cruelty while celebrating the transformative power of love and compassion. The narrative challenges readers to recognize life's preciousness and to treat others with the same care they would offer themselves. Through this gripping account, Lucy invites audiences to witness how one devastating act can ripple through communities, while ultimately delivering a message of grace: to live fully, love deeply, and never allow evil to define our actions or our world.
"I wanted to tell this story with love and understanding," said author Ashley Lucy. "Through these pages, I hope readers discover how precious life truly is and commit to living with grace, kindness, and purpose every single day."
Published by Fulton Books, Ashley Lucy's unflinching work offers readers a sobering examination of tragedy and resilience. This significant narrative stands as both a memorial and a catalyst for meaningful reflection on how we treat one another.
Readers who wish to experience this vital work can purchase "1 Evil Thing" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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