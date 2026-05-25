Recent Release, "The Cruise Book," from Fulton Books Author J.L. Graham, Commemorates Military Heroics Across Four Decades Through a Narrative of Duty and Sacrifice
New York City, NY, May 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- J.L. Graham has completed a new book, "The Cruise Book": World Cruise 24–25, which interweaves two timelines into a resonant exploration of military valor. The narrative centers on the Twenty-Second Marine Expeditionary Unit deploying aboard the USS John P. Giguere, a fictional naval vessel named after Major John "Pat" Giguere, whose ultimate sacrifice became the catalyst for this tribute. The story follows Major Michael Mitchell, a Marine aviator attached to squadron VMM–261, as his unit embarks on the ship's maiden voyage through the Mediterranean, across the Suez Canal, and into the volatile Gulf of Aden.
Graham brings unparalleled authenticity to this work, having served as a Marine Corps Colonel and AH-1 Cobra pilot across 26 years of active duty. Following his distinguished military career, he spent 17 years on faculty at Pennsylvania State University, where he taught intelligence analysis and modeling within the security and risk analysis degree program. This unique combination of operational experience and academic rigor infuses every page with credible military detail, contemporary tactics, and realistic force structures that ground the narrative in verifiable truth.
"The Cruise Book" explores profound themes of honor, sacrifice, and the enduring legacy of those who answer their nation's call. Readers will discover how personal courage transcends generations, how duty shapes individual destinies, and how historical events continue to echo through present-day decisions and conflicts. The stakes are immediate and consequential as Mitchell and his Marines face real threats in a region of genuine strategic importance, forcing them to confront not only external dangers but also the moral weight of their responsibilities.
"This novel represents my effort to honor those who served during Urgent Fury while capturing the complexity of modern military operations," said author J.L. Graham. "By connecting past and present through interconnected narratives, I hope readers gain deeper appreciation for the sacrifices made by military personnel and the families who stand beside them."
Published by Fulton Books, J.L. Graham's meticulous work offers readers an insider's perspective on military life and historical significance. The book serves as both a tribute to those who sacrificed and an examination of how history informs contemporary challenges.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "The Cruise Book" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Graham brings unparalleled authenticity to this work, having served as a Marine Corps Colonel and AH-1 Cobra pilot across 26 years of active duty. Following his distinguished military career, he spent 17 years on faculty at Pennsylvania State University, where he taught intelligence analysis and modeling within the security and risk analysis degree program. This unique combination of operational experience and academic rigor infuses every page with credible military detail, contemporary tactics, and realistic force structures that ground the narrative in verifiable truth.
"The Cruise Book" explores profound themes of honor, sacrifice, and the enduring legacy of those who answer their nation's call. Readers will discover how personal courage transcends generations, how duty shapes individual destinies, and how historical events continue to echo through present-day decisions and conflicts. The stakes are immediate and consequential as Mitchell and his Marines face real threats in a region of genuine strategic importance, forcing them to confront not only external dangers but also the moral weight of their responsibilities.
"This novel represents my effort to honor those who served during Urgent Fury while capturing the complexity of modern military operations," said author J.L. Graham. "By connecting past and present through interconnected narratives, I hope readers gain deeper appreciation for the sacrifices made by military personnel and the families who stand beside them."
Published by Fulton Books, J.L. Graham's meticulous work offers readers an insider's perspective on military life and historical significance. The book serves as both a tribute to those who sacrificed and an examination of how history informs contemporary challenges.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "The Cruise Book" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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