Recent Release, "Mallory and Her Furry Detectives," from Fulton Books Author Michelle Socarras, Follows a Young Sleuth and Her Mischievous Ferret Companions
Miami, FL, May 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michelle Socarras has completed a new book, "Mallory and Her Furry Detectives" that follows the delightful adventures of Mallory, a young girl with a vivid imagination and a knack for solving mysteries. When strange occurrences begin happening around her home, Mallory and her two ferrets, Coffee and Milk, don the role of amateur detectives, determined to uncover the truth. With a clever mix of silliness and suspense, the story promises to enchant young readers as Mallory and her furry sidekicks navigate the clues and chaos.
As an author, Michelle Socarras has a passion for crafting stories that celebrate the boundless energy and curiosity of childhood. Drawing on her own experiences as a parent, she infuses her writing with a genuine understanding of the imaginative world of kids and the antics of beloved household pets.
"Mallory and Her Furry Detectives" by Michelle Socarras is a heartwarming, humorous adventure that encourages young readers to embrace their individuality, problem-solve with creativity, and cherish the bonds of friendship—even with the most unexpected of companions. Readers will delight in Mallory's spirited explorations and the endearing hijinks of Coffee and Milk as they work together to crack the case.
Author Michelle Socarras shares, "As a storyteller, I'm driven by a desire to spark joy and wonder in young readers. With 'Mallory and Her Furry Detectives,' I wanted to celebrate the power of imagination, the magic of friendship, and the hilarious antics that can unfold when inquisitive kids team up with their beloved pets."
Published by Fulton Books, Michelle Socarras's charming work offers an uplifting exploration of childhood whimsy and the strength of unconventional bonds. This delightful tale is sure to captivate the hearts and imaginations of young readers everywhere.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Mallory and Her Furry Detectives" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
As an author, Michelle Socarras has a passion for crafting stories that celebrate the boundless energy and curiosity of childhood. Drawing on her own experiences as a parent, she infuses her writing with a genuine understanding of the imaginative world of kids and the antics of beloved household pets.
"Mallory and Her Furry Detectives" by Michelle Socarras is a heartwarming, humorous adventure that encourages young readers to embrace their individuality, problem-solve with creativity, and cherish the bonds of friendship—even with the most unexpected of companions. Readers will delight in Mallory's spirited explorations and the endearing hijinks of Coffee and Milk as they work together to crack the case.
Author Michelle Socarras shares, "As a storyteller, I'm driven by a desire to spark joy and wonder in young readers. With 'Mallory and Her Furry Detectives,' I wanted to celebrate the power of imagination, the magic of friendship, and the hilarious antics that can unfold when inquisitive kids team up with their beloved pets."
Published by Fulton Books, Michelle Socarras's charming work offers an uplifting exploration of childhood whimsy and the strength of unconventional bonds. This delightful tale is sure to captivate the hearts and imaginations of young readers everywhere.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Mallory and Her Furry Detectives" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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