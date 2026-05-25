Recent Release, "Through the Skeleton Keyhole," from Fulton Books Author Stanley Wood, Explores a Haunting Escape from Confinement Through a Hidden Passage
Yuma, AZ, May 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Stanley Wood has completed a new book, titled, "Through the Skeleton Keyhole," a tale set within the confines of an assisted care facility where residents discover an ingenious means of liberation. When children are locked away at night by those they call guards, a secret emerges—a skeleton keyhole that opens onto a world of unexpected possibility. Beyond the threshold waits a gleaming limousine equipped with artificial intelligence, ready to whisk them away to destinations unknown. What begins as a desperate bid for freedom transforms into a series of thrilling escapades that test the boundaries between safety and danger, wonder and peril.
Wood's narrative skill shines through his ability to weave together themes of captivity and autonomy, constraint and choice. His protagonist grapples with the dual nature of their liberation—each adventure brings exhilaration alongside unforeseen risks. The author crafts an imaginative premise that challenges readers to consider what freedom truly means and at what cost it comes. Through vivid storytelling, Wood explores how the human spirit yearns to transcend limitations, even when the consequences remain uncertain.
In "Through the Skeleton Keyhole," Stanley Wood presents a work both thought-provoking and fantastical, inviting readers into a realm where the impossible becomes tangible. The stakes escalate with each journey, and the mysterious AI orchestrating their adventures harbors secrets of its own. Readers will discover whether these expeditions lead toward genuine liberation or deeper entrapment, and whether the protagonist's choices ultimately serve their salvation or demise.
"This novel emerged from my fascination with the tension between safety and freedom," said author Stanley Wood. "I wanted to create a world where escape becomes possible, yet complexity and danger lurk at every turn, forcing readers to question whether all passages lead where we hope."
Published by Fulton Books, Stanley Wood's imaginative work transports readers to a world where reality bends and hidden doors lead to extraordinary adventures. The narrative offers an enthralling exploration of autonomy and consequence that lingers long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Through the Skeleton Keyhole" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Wood's narrative skill shines through his ability to weave together themes of captivity and autonomy, constraint and choice. His protagonist grapples with the dual nature of their liberation—each adventure brings exhilaration alongside unforeseen risks. The author crafts an imaginative premise that challenges readers to consider what freedom truly means and at what cost it comes. Through vivid storytelling, Wood explores how the human spirit yearns to transcend limitations, even when the consequences remain uncertain.
In "Through the Skeleton Keyhole," Stanley Wood presents a work both thought-provoking and fantastical, inviting readers into a realm where the impossible becomes tangible. The stakes escalate with each journey, and the mysterious AI orchestrating their adventures harbors secrets of its own. Readers will discover whether these expeditions lead toward genuine liberation or deeper entrapment, and whether the protagonist's choices ultimately serve their salvation or demise.
"This novel emerged from my fascination with the tension between safety and freedom," said author Stanley Wood. "I wanted to create a world where escape becomes possible, yet complexity and danger lurk at every turn, forcing readers to question whether all passages lead where we hope."
Published by Fulton Books, Stanley Wood's imaginative work transports readers to a world where reality bends and hidden doors lead to extraordinary adventures. The narrative offers an enthralling exploration of autonomy and consequence that lingers long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Through the Skeleton Keyhole" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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Fulton BooksContact
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800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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