Recent Release, "Of Crowns Blood and Heretics," from Fulton Books Author Emily Cleveland, Follows a Blacksmith's Son Forced Into a Tyrant's Army Who Sparks Revolution
Reno, NV, May 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Emily Cleveland has completed a new book, "Of Crowns Blood and Heretics," a gripping tale of survival and rebellion set within a kingdom of iron and secrets. The story begins when Toren, an ordinary boy from the mountain towns, is torn from his humble life by soldiers and thrust into the merciless training grounds of an oppressive empire. What was meant to break him instead ignites something far more dangerous: a quiet determination to dismantle the very system that destroyed everything he loved.
Cleveland's journey as a writer began in childhood, when she filled countless notebooks with characters and worlds born entirely from her imagination. Now at nineteen years old and hailing from Gardnerville, Nevada, she has channeled her deep passion for storytelling into crafting narratives that resonate with authenticity and emotional depth. Her creativity and curiosity about the human condition shine through in every page of this compelling debut.
Throughout "Of Crowns Blood and Heretics," readers will encounter a protagonist whose transformation from captive to shadow operative mirrors the larger upheaval consuming the kingdom. Toren's internal struggle between vengeance and justice forms the emotional core of this enthralling narrative, while the dangerous conspiracy surrounding him grows increasingly perilous. As alliances crumble and betrayal lurks behind every corner, the story builds toward a reckoning that will reshape the very foundations of power. Readers will discover not just a tale of revolution, but an exploration of what one person can accomplish when backed into a corner with nothing left to lose.
"I wanted to tell a story about someone who didn't choose to be a hero but became one anyway," said author Emily Cleveland. "Toren's journey reflects the struggle between accepting your circumstances and fighting to change them—a conflict I believe many of us face in different ways."
Published by Fulton Books, Emily Cleveland's riveting work offers readers an unforgettable experience of political intrigue, personal transformation, and hard-won triumph. This narrative will captivate those who crave stories where ordinary individuals rise to extraordinary challenges.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Of Crowns Blood and Heretics" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Cleveland's journey as a writer began in childhood, when she filled countless notebooks with characters and worlds born entirely from her imagination. Now at nineteen years old and hailing from Gardnerville, Nevada, she has channeled her deep passion for storytelling into crafting narratives that resonate with authenticity and emotional depth. Her creativity and curiosity about the human condition shine through in every page of this compelling debut.
Throughout "Of Crowns Blood and Heretics," readers will encounter a protagonist whose transformation from captive to shadow operative mirrors the larger upheaval consuming the kingdom. Toren's internal struggle between vengeance and justice forms the emotional core of this enthralling narrative, while the dangerous conspiracy surrounding him grows increasingly perilous. As alliances crumble and betrayal lurks behind every corner, the story builds toward a reckoning that will reshape the very foundations of power. Readers will discover not just a tale of revolution, but an exploration of what one person can accomplish when backed into a corner with nothing left to lose.
"I wanted to tell a story about someone who didn't choose to be a hero but became one anyway," said author Emily Cleveland. "Toren's journey reflects the struggle between accepting your circumstances and fighting to change them—a conflict I believe many of us face in different ways."
Published by Fulton Books, Emily Cleveland's riveting work offers readers an unforgettable experience of political intrigue, personal transformation, and hard-won triumph. This narrative will captivate those who crave stories where ordinary individuals rise to extraordinary challenges.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Of Crowns Blood and Heretics" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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