Recent Release, "Riggs Rooster and His Barnyard Friends," from Fulton Books Author Debra Bass, Celebrates Rural Life and Cherished Animal Companions
Madison, FL, May 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Debra Bass has completed a new book, "Riggs Rooster and His Barnyard Friends," which transports children to the heart of farm country. Through warmly illustrated pages by Danny Graves, this story captures the essence of pastoral living, where a rooster and his barnyard companions engage in adventures that reflect the simple joys and authentic connections found in agricultural communities. The narrative celebrates the bond between animals and the natural rhythms of country life that shaped generations of families.
The author's deep connection to farming heritage infuses every page with authenticity and affection. Growing up in a small rural area surrounded by gardens, chickens, hogs, and cows, Debra Bass developed an enduring appreciation for the country way of living and the lessons it imparts. This personal foundation allows her to craft a story that honors both the animals she cherished and the family traditions that defined her childhood, creating a work that resonates with anyone who values agricultural roots.
"Riggs Rooster and His Barnyard Friends" explores themes of friendship, family, and gratitude while inviting readers to discover the beauty of farm life. Young audiences will encounter engaging characters, delightful illustrations, and a tender tribute to the values of hard work, community, and love for creatures great and small. This charming tale reminds us why pastoral experiences matter and how animals become beloved members of our families.
"Through writing this book, I hoped to honor the wonderful life my parents shared with us on the farm and to pass along the love we felt for our animals and the land," said the author.
Published by Fulton Books, this heartwarming work offers children a gateway into the rewards of rural living. This touching story leaves lasting impressions about the importance of family, nature, and the animals that enrich our lives.
Readers who wish to experience this endearing work can purchase "Riggs Rooster and His Barnyard Friends” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
The author's deep connection to farming heritage infuses every page with authenticity and affection. Growing up in a small rural area surrounded by gardens, chickens, hogs, and cows, Debra Bass developed an enduring appreciation for the country way of living and the lessons it imparts. This personal foundation allows her to craft a story that honors both the animals she cherished and the family traditions that defined her childhood, creating a work that resonates with anyone who values agricultural roots.
"Riggs Rooster and His Barnyard Friends" explores themes of friendship, family, and gratitude while inviting readers to discover the beauty of farm life. Young audiences will encounter engaging characters, delightful illustrations, and a tender tribute to the values of hard work, community, and love for creatures great and small. This charming tale reminds us why pastoral experiences matter and how animals become beloved members of our families.
"Through writing this book, I hoped to honor the wonderful life my parents shared with us on the farm and to pass along the love we felt for our animals and the land," said the author.
Published by Fulton Books, this heartwarming work offers children a gateway into the rewards of rural living. This touching story leaves lasting impressions about the importance of family, nature, and the animals that enrich our lives.
Readers who wish to experience this endearing work can purchase "Riggs Rooster and His Barnyard Friends” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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