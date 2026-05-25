Recent Release, "Not By Choice," from Fulton Books Author Susan Lanich & Janet Langford, Tells of Six Siblings Torn Apart by Circumstance and Reunited
Myrtle Beach, SC, May 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Susan Lanich & Janet Langford has completed a new book, "Not By Choice: Voices No Longer Silenced," a deeply personal memoir that documents one family's journey through separation and heartbreak. In 1957, six siblings were divided among different families in Ohio due to parental neglect, each carrying the invisible weight of abandonment into their formative years. This authentic account traces how these individuals navigated their distinct childhoods across separate households, facing distinct challenges shaped by both biological and adoptive family dynamics. The narrative unfolds with raw honesty, revealing the long shadow of early trauma and the quiet strength required to endure it.
Both authors bring lived experience to their collaborative work, grounded in their own remarkable resilience. Susan spent her career in Ohio's school system before retiring in 2020, while Janet worked as a dedicated registered nurse for forty-five years. Together, they have woven their individual perspectives into a cohesive testimony that honors the complexity of their shared past. Their combined voices lend credibility and nuance to this candid exploration of how ordinary people survive extraordinary circumstances. Each author draws upon decades of reflection to illuminate the human capacity for growth despite profound early losses.
"Not By Choice: Voices No Longer Silenced" explores transformative themes including forgiveness, identity reclamation, and the fundamental human longing for belonging. As readers journey through these pages, they will discover how the siblings ultimately transcended their fragmented beginnings to achieve reunion and healing. The stakes are intensely personal—each chapter peels back another layer of what it means to rebuild one's sense of self after being stripped of family continuity. This testimonial serves as both a cautionary tale about systemic failures and an uplifting testament to human resilience, offering solace to anyone who has struggled with feelings of displacement or loss.
"Writing this memoir allowed us to reclaim our narrative and honor the strength that carried us through decades of uncertainty," said authors Susan Lanich & Janet Langford. "We hope sharing our story brings comfort to others who have walked similar paths and validates the complexity of their own experiences."
Published by Fulton Books, Susan Lanich & Janet Langford's redemptive work offers readers a window into the long-term impact of childhood separation while celebrating the triumph of familial reconnection. This memoir has the potential to foster empathy, spark important conversations about foster care and adoption, and provide validation to those navigating their own journeys of identity and belonging.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Not By Choice" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Both authors bring lived experience to their collaborative work, grounded in their own remarkable resilience. Susan spent her career in Ohio's school system before retiring in 2020, while Janet worked as a dedicated registered nurse for forty-five years. Together, they have woven their individual perspectives into a cohesive testimony that honors the complexity of their shared past. Their combined voices lend credibility and nuance to this candid exploration of how ordinary people survive extraordinary circumstances. Each author draws upon decades of reflection to illuminate the human capacity for growth despite profound early losses.
"Not By Choice: Voices No Longer Silenced" explores transformative themes including forgiveness, identity reclamation, and the fundamental human longing for belonging. As readers journey through these pages, they will discover how the siblings ultimately transcended their fragmented beginnings to achieve reunion and healing. The stakes are intensely personal—each chapter peels back another layer of what it means to rebuild one's sense of self after being stripped of family continuity. This testimonial serves as both a cautionary tale about systemic failures and an uplifting testament to human resilience, offering solace to anyone who has struggled with feelings of displacement or loss.
"Writing this memoir allowed us to reclaim our narrative and honor the strength that carried us through decades of uncertainty," said authors Susan Lanich & Janet Langford. "We hope sharing our story brings comfort to others who have walked similar paths and validates the complexity of their own experiences."
Published by Fulton Books, Susan Lanich & Janet Langford's redemptive work offers readers a window into the long-term impact of childhood separation while celebrating the triumph of familial reconnection. This memoir has the potential to foster empathy, spark important conversations about foster care and adoption, and provide validation to those navigating their own journeys of identity and belonging.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Not By Choice" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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