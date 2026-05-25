Recent Release, "Daddy, Why Am I Brown?" from Fulton Books Author Lamont R. Wilson, Offers an Empowering Exploration of Cultural Identity Through Father-Son Dialogue
Elkins Park, PA, May 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lamont R. Wilson has completed a groundbreaking new book, "Daddy, Why Am I Brown?", which tackles a profound question that many children ask with genuine curiosity. Rather than offering a simple answer, Wilson's narrative unfolds through the recounting of remarkable achievements by prominent Brown Americans—both men and women—whose contributions have shaped the nation's history and culture. The book addresses a significant gap in traditional education, where young people of color often struggle to find themselves reflected in the stories of national heroes and influencers. Through this engaging dialogue, Wilson creates a bridge between childhood inquiry and historical awareness.
With more than twenty-five years of experience as a Higher Education administrator, Wilson has spent his career educating and mentoring adult learners while nurturing an enduring passion for storytelling. His journey toward publication has been marked by determination and resilience, as he balanced professional responsibilities and family commitments with his artistic aspirations. Wilson has crafted multiple tales for young audiences that celebrate curiosity, foster acceptance, and highlight the courage of diverse characters. His personal journey as a Brown American, combined with his role as an uncle and father to Brown children, has crystallized his commitment to enriching multicultural understanding.
"Daddy, Why Am I Brown?" presents readers with an opportunity to recognize the dignity and legacy of overlooked historical figures while celebrating ancestral contributions to American society. The narrative builds self-awareness and cultivates greater appreciation for cultural differences among future generations. Young readers will discover that their heritage carries weight, meaning, and pride—essential affirmations during formative years when identity questions feel most urgent.
"I wrote this book because I wanted my children, and all Brown children, to see themselves reflected in the heroes and leaders who built this nation," said author Lamont R. Wilson. "Every child deserves to know that their lineage includes courage, innovation, and extraordinary accomplishment."
Published by Fulton Books, Lamont R. Wilson's enlightening work equips parents and educators with a tool to foster inclusive conversations about identity and belonging. Readers will find themselves enriched by the historical insights and emotional resonance woven throughout these pages.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase "Daddy, Why Am I Brown?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
With more than twenty-five years of experience as a Higher Education administrator, Wilson has spent his career educating and mentoring adult learners while nurturing an enduring passion for storytelling. His journey toward publication has been marked by determination and resilience, as he balanced professional responsibilities and family commitments with his artistic aspirations. Wilson has crafted multiple tales for young audiences that celebrate curiosity, foster acceptance, and highlight the courage of diverse characters. His personal journey as a Brown American, combined with his role as an uncle and father to Brown children, has crystallized his commitment to enriching multicultural understanding.
"Daddy, Why Am I Brown?" presents readers with an opportunity to recognize the dignity and legacy of overlooked historical figures while celebrating ancestral contributions to American society. The narrative builds self-awareness and cultivates greater appreciation for cultural differences among future generations. Young readers will discover that their heritage carries weight, meaning, and pride—essential affirmations during formative years when identity questions feel most urgent.
"I wrote this book because I wanted my children, and all Brown children, to see themselves reflected in the heroes and leaders who built this nation," said author Lamont R. Wilson. "Every child deserves to know that their lineage includes courage, innovation, and extraordinary accomplishment."
Published by Fulton Books, Lamont R. Wilson's enlightening work equips parents and educators with a tool to foster inclusive conversations about identity and belonging. Readers will find themselves enriched by the historical insights and emotional resonance woven throughout these pages.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase "Daddy, Why Am I Brown?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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Fulton BooksContact
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800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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