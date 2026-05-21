A Team Group Announces Winners of RegTech Insight Awards Europe 2026
A Team Group today announced the winners of its RegTech Insight Awards Europe 2026.
London, United Kingdom, May 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A‑Team Group today announced the winners of its RegTech Insight Awards Europe 2026. The awards celebrate solution providers that enable capital‑markets firms to meet stringent regulatory requirements efficiently and effectively.
This year’s awards featured 35 categories ranging from Best Transaction Fraud Monitoring Solution through to Best Digital Identity Verification Solution. Full category details are listed below.
The Editor’s Recognition Award for European RegTech Industry Professional of the Year was presented to Adam Turnbull, Global Head Regulatory Technology at Goldman Sachs, recognising his role in regulatory engineering and his contribution to industry work on regulatory reporting, data standards and the use of Digital Regulatory Reporting (DRR) and Common Data Models (CDM).
“Once again, my congratulations to all the winners, and thank you to every vendor, voter and advisory‑board member who contributed to this year’s programme,” said Andrew Delaney, President & Chief Content Officer at A‑Team Group.
Award Winners
Editor's Recognition Award for European RegTech Industry Professional of the Year - Adam Turnbull, Global Head Regulatory Technology, Goldman Sachs
Best Transaction Fraud Monitoring Solution - LSEG Risk Intelligence
Best Sanction/Watchlist Screening Solution - SIX
Best Client On-Boarding Solution - Delta Capita
Best AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Gentek.ai
Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution - NICE Actimize
Best Financial Crime Investigation and Reporting Solution - smartKYC
Best Sanctions Screening Solution - Bloomberg
Best Compliance-as-a-Service Solution - Cloud9
Best Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Best Execution - ION
Best Transaction Reporting Solution - Kaizen
Best Solution for Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance - KOR
Best Solution for Buy-Side Regulatory Compliance - S&P Global Market Intelligence - Cappitech
Best Regulatory Change Management Solution - SSI Automate by S&P Global Market Intelligence
Best Digital Identity Verification Solution - ArkSigner
Best Solution for Operational Resilience - CalQRisk
Best Regulatory Alert Management Solution - CleverChain
Best Compliance Management Solution - COMPLY
Best Regtech Start Up for Institutional Markets - CryptoMap by Digital & Analogue Partners
Best Fund Reporting Solution - Datox
Best Trade Surveillance Solution - eflow
Best KYC Data Solution - Encompass Corporation
Best Data Privacy Solution - Kertos GmbH
Best Tax Compliance Solution Label
Most Innovative Technology for Regulatory Compliance - Napier AI
Best Data Security Solution - OpenCorporates
Best Regulatory Analytics Solution - Opensee
Best PEPs Screening / PEPs Risk Management Solution - Polixis SA
Best Regulatory Reporting Solution - Qomply
Best Regulatory Consultancy – Europe - Reg X Innovations
Best Regulatory Intelligence Solution - RegAware
Best Reporting Validation Solution - RegTech Datahub
Best Financial Crime Solution (including AML/Fraud) - Steward
Best Post Trade Solution - Tokenovate
Best AML Transaction Monitoring Solution - Vneuron
Best Solution for Records Retention & Retrieval - Wordwatch
For information about other A‑Team Group award programmes covering Data Management, Trading Technology and Alternative Data & Markets, visit A-Team Insight/Awards.
This year’s awards featured 35 categories ranging from Best Transaction Fraud Monitoring Solution through to Best Digital Identity Verification Solution. Full category details are listed below.
The Editor’s Recognition Award for European RegTech Industry Professional of the Year was presented to Adam Turnbull, Global Head Regulatory Technology at Goldman Sachs, recognising his role in regulatory engineering and his contribution to industry work on regulatory reporting, data standards and the use of Digital Regulatory Reporting (DRR) and Common Data Models (CDM).
“Once again, my congratulations to all the winners, and thank you to every vendor, voter and advisory‑board member who contributed to this year’s programme,” said Andrew Delaney, President & Chief Content Officer at A‑Team Group.
Award Winners
Editor's Recognition Award for European RegTech Industry Professional of the Year - Adam Turnbull, Global Head Regulatory Technology, Goldman Sachs
Best Transaction Fraud Monitoring Solution - LSEG Risk Intelligence
Best Sanction/Watchlist Screening Solution - SIX
Best Client On-Boarding Solution - Delta Capita
Best AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Gentek.ai
Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution - NICE Actimize
Best Financial Crime Investigation and Reporting Solution - smartKYC
Best Sanctions Screening Solution - Bloomberg
Best Compliance-as-a-Service Solution - Cloud9
Best Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Best Execution - ION
Best Transaction Reporting Solution - Kaizen
Best Solution for Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance - KOR
Best Solution for Buy-Side Regulatory Compliance - S&P Global Market Intelligence - Cappitech
Best Regulatory Change Management Solution - SSI Automate by S&P Global Market Intelligence
Best Digital Identity Verification Solution - ArkSigner
Best Solution for Operational Resilience - CalQRisk
Best Regulatory Alert Management Solution - CleverChain
Best Compliance Management Solution - COMPLY
Best Regtech Start Up for Institutional Markets - CryptoMap by Digital & Analogue Partners
Best Fund Reporting Solution - Datox
Best Trade Surveillance Solution - eflow
Best KYC Data Solution - Encompass Corporation
Best Data Privacy Solution - Kertos GmbH
Best Tax Compliance Solution Label
Most Innovative Technology for Regulatory Compliance - Napier AI
Best Data Security Solution - OpenCorporates
Best Regulatory Analytics Solution - Opensee
Best PEPs Screening / PEPs Risk Management Solution - Polixis SA
Best Regulatory Reporting Solution - Qomply
Best Regulatory Consultancy – Europe - Reg X Innovations
Best Regulatory Intelligence Solution - RegAware
Best Reporting Validation Solution - RegTech Datahub
Best Financial Crime Solution (including AML/Fraud) - Steward
Best Post Trade Solution - Tokenovate
Best AML Transaction Monitoring Solution - Vneuron
Best Solution for Records Retention & Retrieval - Wordwatch
For information about other A‑Team Group award programmes covering Data Management, Trading Technology and Alternative Data & Markets, visit A-Team Insight/Awards.
Contact
A-Team GroupContact
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
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