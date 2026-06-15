"The Unintentional Comedian," by Kelli Houston, to Launch June 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Award‑winning healthcare executive, social justice advocate, comedian, and author Kelli Houston will launch her debut memoir, "The Unintentional Comedian: Lessons from a Life Unexpected."
Hartford, CT, June 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Award‑winning healthcare executive, social justice advocate, comedian, and author Kelli Houston will launch her debut memoir, The Unintentional Comedian: Lessons from a Life Unexpected (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBNs 979‑8‑88797‑178‑0, 979‑8‑88797‑179‑7, 979‑8‑88797‑180‑3) on June 12, 2026.
Kelli Houston’s life began under a cloud of uncertainty, with her survival in question from the start. Her family viewed her as a miracle, strengthened by her grandmother’s fervent prayers. From a young age, Kelli wrestled with her place within her family and among her peers. Growing up in the 1980s, she was forced to conceal her identity as a lesbian, navigating the tension between who she was and who she was expected to be.
This memoir looks back at the moments that shaped her—infused with humor, candid honesty, and the unmistakable voice of someone who has lived boldly even when circumstances tried to quiet her. Her story includes her time as a stand‑up comedian and her work as an advocate for equity and justice. Through emotional struggles and difficult decisions in the pursuit of happiness, love, and redemption, Kelli discovered the importance of healing and self‑worth.
The Unintentional Comedian is an inspiration for anyone who has felt out of place. With warmth and candor, Kelli invites readers to celebrate authenticity and embrace the ongoing quest toward becoming their truest selves. As one early reviewer writes, “Reading The Unintentional Comedian feels like being welcomed into the heart of someone who has turned her life’s challenges into purpose. Houston writes with bravery, compassion, and authenticity, offering stories that uplift and inspire. A beautiful tribute to justice, love, and the strength of the human spirit.”
Get your copy of The Unintentional Comedian at your favorite place to buy books, available June 12 wherever books are sold.
Kelli Houston is an award‑winning healthcare executive, social justice advocate, and comedian with nearly two decades of experience in health and human services. She has led major Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Health Equity initiatives across organizations including Seattle Children’s Hospital and Kaiser Permanente. She is currently an Equity Consultant for the Community Health Plan of Washington. Born in Reno, Nevada, she now lives in the beautiful Pacific Northwest. Kelli holds an MBA and a Women in Leadership certification from Cornell University.
About PYP: Publish Your Purpose is a certified B Corporation™ and hybrid publisher for purpose‑driven authors who believe their books can create change. We support authors who are using their stories, expertise, and lived experience to shift conversations, challenge the status quo, and contribute to something bigger than themselves.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose, visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: June 12, 2026, 6" x 9", hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$20.00 paperback, ISBN 979‑8‑88797‑179‑7
$36.00 hardcover, ISBN 979‑8‑88797‑178‑0
$9.99 eBook, ISBN 979‑8‑88797‑180‑3
Kelli Houston’s life began under a cloud of uncertainty, with her survival in question from the start. Her family viewed her as a miracle, strengthened by her grandmother’s fervent prayers. From a young age, Kelli wrestled with her place within her family and among her peers. Growing up in the 1980s, she was forced to conceal her identity as a lesbian, navigating the tension between who she was and who she was expected to be.
This memoir looks back at the moments that shaped her—infused with humor, candid honesty, and the unmistakable voice of someone who has lived boldly even when circumstances tried to quiet her. Her story includes her time as a stand‑up comedian and her work as an advocate for equity and justice. Through emotional struggles and difficult decisions in the pursuit of happiness, love, and redemption, Kelli discovered the importance of healing and self‑worth.
The Unintentional Comedian is an inspiration for anyone who has felt out of place. With warmth and candor, Kelli invites readers to celebrate authenticity and embrace the ongoing quest toward becoming their truest selves. As one early reviewer writes, “Reading The Unintentional Comedian feels like being welcomed into the heart of someone who has turned her life’s challenges into purpose. Houston writes with bravery, compassion, and authenticity, offering stories that uplift and inspire. A beautiful tribute to justice, love, and the strength of the human spirit.”
Get your copy of The Unintentional Comedian at your favorite place to buy books, available June 12 wherever books are sold.
Kelli Houston is an award‑winning healthcare executive, social justice advocate, and comedian with nearly two decades of experience in health and human services. She has led major Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Health Equity initiatives across organizations including Seattle Children’s Hospital and Kaiser Permanente. She is currently an Equity Consultant for the Community Health Plan of Washington. Born in Reno, Nevada, she now lives in the beautiful Pacific Northwest. Kelli holds an MBA and a Women in Leadership certification from Cornell University.
About PYP: Publish Your Purpose is a certified B Corporation™ and hybrid publisher for purpose‑driven authors who believe their books can create change. We support authors who are using their stories, expertise, and lived experience to shift conversations, challenge the status quo, and contribute to something bigger than themselves.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose, visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: June 12, 2026, 6" x 9", hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$20.00 paperback, ISBN 979‑8‑88797‑179‑7
$36.00 hardcover, ISBN 979‑8‑88797‑178‑0
$9.99 eBook, ISBN 979‑8‑88797‑180‑3
Contact
Publish Your PurposeContact
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
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