Argus Broker Affiliates Close Off-Market Sale of Tempe Choice Self Storage in Tempe, AZ
Tempe, AZ, May 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Gorden Group announces the successful off-market sale of Tempe Choice Self Storage, a strategically located self-storage facility positioned at 1700 East Curry Road and 816 North Scottsdale Road in Tempe, Arizona. The transaction closed on May 4, 2026, with Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Group representing the seller.
Originally constructed in 1983, Tempe Choice Self Storage spans 47,575 rentable square feet across 391 units situated on approximately 4.35 acres (189,361 square feet) in one of the most established and supply-constrained infill markets within the Phoenix metro area. At the time of sale, the facility was operating at 78% occupancy, presenting investors with immediate operational upside and long-term growth potential in a highly visible, high-traffic corridor near Arizona State University, Scottsdale, and downtown Tempe.
The property attracted significant investor interest due to its prime location and the opportunity to enhance operations through improved tenant acquisition efforts. Leveraging extensive relationships and targeted outreach, The Gorden Group successfully facilitated an off-market transaction that closed above market expectations while aligning with the seller’s long-term investment goals.
“The Gorden Group performed very well and delivered exactly what they said they would,” said the seller, SB. “Jeff and Alyssa were incredibly proactive throughout the entire process, providing weekly updates and staying on top of every detail. Communication between the buyer and seller is critical in a transaction like this, and they made the entire process seamless from start to finish. Their communication system was so effective that the buyer and I never needed direct contact, which created a smooth and efficient transition for everyone involved. Their follow-through, organization, and ability to keep all parties aligned made all the difference.”
Transaction Highlights:
- Closed Off-Market: The transaction was completed through direct industry relationships and strategic buyer targeting without public marketing exposure.
- Closed Above Market Value: Strong buyer demand and disciplined negotiation resulted in pricing that exceeded market expectations.
- Strategic Infill Location: The property’s proximity to major employment, education, and transportation corridors positioned it as a highly desirable long-term investment.
- Value-Add Opportunity: With occupancy at 78% at closing, investors identified clear upside through operational improvements and lease-up potential.
- Seamless Transaction Execution: Consistent communication and proactive coordination between all parties ensured an efficient and smooth closing process.
“This sale demonstrates the continued strength of investor demand for well-located self-storage assets in high-barrier urban markets,” said Jeff Gorden, Principal at The Gorden Group. “By leveraging our relationships and maintaining a disciplined transaction process, we were able to deliver an exceptional outcome for our client while ensuring a seamless experience from start to finish.”
Jeff Gorden, CCIM and Darsh Desai are the Arizona, Nevada and Utah Broker Affiliates for Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties. Jeff can be reached at 480-331-8880 and Darsh can be reached at 701-405-3665.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Originally constructed in 1983, Tempe Choice Self Storage spans 47,575 rentable square feet across 391 units situated on approximately 4.35 acres (189,361 square feet) in one of the most established and supply-constrained infill markets within the Phoenix metro area. At the time of sale, the facility was operating at 78% occupancy, presenting investors with immediate operational upside and long-term growth potential in a highly visible, high-traffic corridor near Arizona State University, Scottsdale, and downtown Tempe.
The property attracted significant investor interest due to its prime location and the opportunity to enhance operations through improved tenant acquisition efforts. Leveraging extensive relationships and targeted outreach, The Gorden Group successfully facilitated an off-market transaction that closed above market expectations while aligning with the seller’s long-term investment goals.
“The Gorden Group performed very well and delivered exactly what they said they would,” said the seller, SB. “Jeff and Alyssa were incredibly proactive throughout the entire process, providing weekly updates and staying on top of every detail. Communication between the buyer and seller is critical in a transaction like this, and they made the entire process seamless from start to finish. Their communication system was so effective that the buyer and I never needed direct contact, which created a smooth and efficient transition for everyone involved. Their follow-through, organization, and ability to keep all parties aligned made all the difference.”
Transaction Highlights:
- Closed Off-Market: The transaction was completed through direct industry relationships and strategic buyer targeting without public marketing exposure.
- Closed Above Market Value: Strong buyer demand and disciplined negotiation resulted in pricing that exceeded market expectations.
- Strategic Infill Location: The property’s proximity to major employment, education, and transportation corridors positioned it as a highly desirable long-term investment.
- Value-Add Opportunity: With occupancy at 78% at closing, investors identified clear upside through operational improvements and lease-up potential.
- Seamless Transaction Execution: Consistent communication and proactive coordination between all parties ensured an efficient and smooth closing process.
“This sale demonstrates the continued strength of investor demand for well-located self-storage assets in high-barrier urban markets,” said Jeff Gorden, Principal at The Gorden Group. “By leveraging our relationships and maintaining a disciplined transaction process, we were able to deliver an exceptional outcome for our client while ensuring a seamless experience from start to finish.”
Jeff Gorden, CCIM and Darsh Desai are the Arizona, Nevada and Utah Broker Affiliates for Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties. Jeff can be reached at 480-331-8880 and Darsh can be reached at 701-405-3665.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
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